3 Random Led Zeppelin Songs That Are Better Than Your Faves

When you arrive at the conversation about the greatest rock band of all time, there are really only a few options. But one of the bands you can’t keep off the grand ol’ list is assuredly the British-born rock group Led Zeppelin.

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There are many things that make the outfit incredible. But perhaps the most impressive fact is that you could put on a blindfold and point to their songs at random, and most, if not all, would be worthy of a greatest hits LP. Indeed, these are three random Led Zeppelin songs that are better than your faves.

“Black Dog” from ‘Led Zeppelin IV’ (1971)

This has got to be both one of the most famous and beloved classic rock songs from any decade or any band. “Black Dog” boasts one of the most call-and-response songs in music, and it’s all accentuated by guitarist Jimmy Page’s riff and singer Robert Plant’s wild, banshee voice. It’s just one of those songs that seems handed down by the gods—how could any human being write it? It’s so timeless and ubiquitous.

“Over The Hills And Far Away” from ‘Houses Of The Holy’ (1973)

While many know Led Zeppelin for their big, over-the-top, raucous rock songs, the band showed several times that they knew how to bring the levels down and trade the electric guitar in for the acoustic instrument. There is perhaps no better example of this than “Over The Hills And Far Away” from the group’s 1973 LP, Houses Of The Holy. The song is so sweet, it somehow just sounds like summer. You can see the hills, the sunshine beating down on the grass, waving in the wind. But then you realize the band fooled you—here comes the big rock! It’s the best of both worlds!

“Bron-Y-Aur Stomp” from ‘Led Zeppelin III’ (1970)

But just in case you wanted a bit more acoustic to fill your Led Zeppelin cup, here is another one that leans into a blues-rock jam. We feel as if we are on the porch of some big mansion with the group, looking out on all there is to see. The world is opening up, as if dawn is coming over the horizon. Yes, Led Zeppelin has us in their spell once again! This song truly kicks butt!

Photo by Jorgen Angel/Redferns