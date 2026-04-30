This Johnny Cash Performance From 1970 Alongside His All-Time Favorite Singer Is “Country Music at Its Finest”

The Johnny Cash Show gave audiences a special duet when George Jones, often cited as Cash’s favorite singer, appeared as a guest on April 15, 1970.

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During his time on the show, Jones and the host teamed up to perform the former man’s song, “White Lightning.” What ensued was what one fan perfectly described as “country music at its finest.”

Jones, wearing a powder blue suit and strumming on the guitar, smiled as he started off the tune. A black suit-clad Cash, who also played guitar during the performance. joined in with his own vocals when the chorus came around.

The men combined for an incredible performance, delighting the crowd with an unforgettable moment.

Per the Johnny Cash Museum, Judy Collins was the other guest on Cash’s show that day.

Outside of the episode, Jones and Cash collaborated multiple times over the course of their careers, most notably on “I Got Stripes” and “I Still Miss Someone.”

What to Know About The Johnny Cash Show

During its 58-episode run, The Johnny Cash Show, which was filmed at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, was known to welcome on top talent.

Stars including Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan, Waylon Jennings, Kris Kristofferson, and Tammy Wynette appeared as guests. Additionally, audiences came to expect frequent appearances from Cash’s wife, June Carter Cash, as well as The Statler Brothers, Carl Perkins, and The Tennessee Three.

The show was canceled in 1971 after two seasons on ABC. Later, new iterations of the show popped up, including CBS’ Johnny Cash and Friends and an annual Johnny Cash Christmas Special series.

According to Cash’s website, the show “helped solidify the singer’s status as a true artist, humanitarian and a larger-than-life legend.”

After the show ended, Cash continued to be a major face in country music. Throughout his career, Cash released 130 albums and won multiple Grammys and CMA awards. He was inducted as a member of both the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Cash died in Nashville in 2003 at age 71. His cause of death complications from diabetes.

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