3 Rare Dave Matthews Songs We Can’t Stop Singing

Most music fans today know who Dave Matthews is. They can picture him up on stage with his acoustic guitar, his funny dancing style, and his jam band behind him. Many music fans can also name a few songs by his band. “Crash Into Me” and “Grey Street” come quickly to mind. But then there are nerdier DMB fans… they have their own favorite tunes.

Videos by American Songwriter

And that’s exactly what we wanted to dive into here. While Matthews and company are one of the highest-grossing touring bands ever, we wanted to highlight a few of their lesser-known songs. The deep cuts that only the nerdy fans know. The tracks for the true followers. Indeed, these are three deep-cut Dave Matthews Band songs we can’t stop singing.

“Big-Eyed Fish” from ‘Busted Stuff’ (2002)

Released officially on the 2002 LP Busted Stuff, true fans first heard a version of this song on the bootleg DMB LP, The Lillywhite Sessions. That was the album DMB was going to release after the 1999 album Before These Crowded Streets. But their label scrapped it. So, Matthews went electric and wrote Everyday. Still, between all that, fans fell in love with “Big-Eyed Fish” and were happy it stuck around when DMB released Busted Stuff, which was essentially a re-recorded version of The Lillywhite Sessions.

“Let You Down” from ‘Crash’ (1996)

A simple little acoustic-driven song about remorse. It’s like a pebble you find on a walk as you’re trying to blow off steam. Then you remember why you love the person you’re mad at. Then you realize you may be the person in the wrong. Ugh. Okay, time to turn back and remind them and remind yourself why forgiveness and remorse are good qualities. That’s what this song reminds the listener of. It’s a track you can put in your pocket to remember: be kind.

“Spoon” from ‘Before These Crowded Streets’ (1998)

This song seems like it’s from another dimension. A song about a spoon? About being wistful and having a memory that’s as fleeting as the steam from your cup? Then in comes Alanis Morissette’s voice, harmonizing with Matthews before taking over on her own. What a dream. Don’t wake us up! Where are we? Can those saxophones come in again? What a lovely track.

Photo of Dave Matthews by David Loi