3 Rock Songs From 1980 That Every 80s Kid Can Still Sing From Memory Today

Any 80s kid out there has at least heard these three hit rock songs from 1980. There was really no way to avoid them; they were all over the radio for months. They still make constant appearances on classic rock radio today. And I bet you know the words to each of them. Let’s revisit some classics from a particularly cool era for rock, shall we?

Videos by American Songwriter

“Keep On Loving You” by REO Speedwagon from ‘Hi Infidelity’

REO Speedwagon was one of those AOR soft rock tunes that constantly made it to classic rock compilations in the decades that followed its release in 1980. I can see why. It’s one of the band’s best, and it was their first song to hit the Top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100. There, it topped the chart, among several others. The whole of Hi Fidelity is worth a spin, but this song really is something else.

“All Out Of Love” by Air Supply from ‘Lost In Love’

Air Supply had a hefty hit on their hands with the soft rock gem “All Out Of Love”. This standout single from their album Lost In Love hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 and topped the charts in Argentina, Zimbabwe, and the US Record World chart. If you were a young person in the 80s desperately trying to fix a broken relationship, you probably gave this one a few too many spins back in the day.

“Train In Vain” by The Clash from ‘London Calling’

This song first made an appearance on The Clash’s legendary 1979 album London Calling, where it appeared as a hidden track at the very end of the record. However, it wasn’t released as a single until the following year, in 1980. This entry on our list of super-memorable rock songs from 1980 is as catchy as “London Calling” or “Rock The Casbah”, and it was a successful hit, too. “Train In Vain” peaked at No. 23 on the Hot 100 and did similarly well on the Dance Club Songs chart at No. 30. The entirety of London Calling is essential listening for any punk rock fan, but this song is particularly danceable.

Photo by Bob King/Redferns