3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1990s With Choruses That Get Stuck in Your Head for Days

If the 1990s showed music fans anything, it’s that diversity is a form of strength. There wasn’t one style that dominated the decade. There were several, with several more not far behind. Every genre seemed to have songs that stayed in your brain for days. And that’s just what we wanted to dive into below. We wanted to highlight three songs from the eclectic era that both showcased diversity and lasting power. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1990s with choruses that stick in your head for days.

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“Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-A-Lot from ‘Mack Daddy’ (1992)

When a song so boldly talks about shapely posteriors, it’s hard not to pay attention. And Seattle-born rapper Sir Mix-A-Lot captured that feeling in his 1992 track, “Baby Got Back”. Not only did the song earn him a Grammy Award, not only did it hit No. 1 on the Billbaord Hot 100, not only does it continue to provide the soundtrack to commercials for chips and other products, but the song boasts one of the greatest choruses ever—and it’s just three words. Still, millions know it and sing it at karaoke parties around the world to this day.

“What’s Up?” by 4 Non Blondes from ‘Bigger, Better, Faster, More!’ (1992)

While “Baby Got Back” boasts a lean but catchy chorus, this song is almost all refrain. Hearing it, we picture the singer waking up in the morning, stepping outside, taking a deep breath, and screaming from the top of her lungs. We get that image several times, and each one is glorious. Indeed, this track from 4 Non Blondes buoys us; it uplifts as it questions. It wants a better future, but it’s giving us a better now. That’s what’s up!

“Mambo No. 5” by Lou Bega from ‘A Little Bit Of Mambo’ (1999)

By the end of this song, we’ve heard the contents of Lou Bega’s little black book several times over. It’s as if we’re being introduced to his friend group while a beat attempts to make us dance at the same time. It’s an interesting feeling, and one Bega built a career on! Indeed, every time we hear this hit from the dance song singer, we learn more about Monica, Erica, Rita, Tina, and the others. For whatever reason, those names stick in our heads as if they are our pals, too.

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