3 Rockers Who Became World Famous in Their 40s

When you’re a kid, and you get your first guitar, you begin to dream about being a star. You write your first song, strumming on the six-string. You wonder how many thousands or millions of people might be listening to that tune in just a few short years.

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It’s a magical dream! But what most kids don’t think about when they get their first guitar is becoming well-known in their 40s. That’s just not part of it. Still, for some, that’s the path. And below, that’s what we wanted to dive into. Indeed, these are three rockers who became world famous in their 40s.

Sharon Jones

Born on May 4, 1956, in Augusta, Georgia, Sharon Jones rose to fame as the lead vocalist of Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings. The group released their debut album, Dap Dippin’ with Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings, in 2002. After that, their signature rhythmic, soulful sounds dominated many music fans’ playlists. But before all that could happen, Jones lived a long life out of the spotlight, including as a corrections officer at Rikers Island and as an armored car security guard for Wells Fargo Bank. That’s some incredible career change!

Bonnie Raitt

Born November 8, 1949, in Burbank, California, Bonnie Raitt released her debut self-titled LP in 1971. But that didn’t mean her name started to ring out. Indeed, it was only when Raitt released her breakthrough record, Nick Of Time, in 1989 that she became a household name. At 40 years old—right on the dot—the former session player and roots songwriter became a mainstream success. That’s, well, giving them something to talk about!

Tuli Kupferberg

Born on September 28, 1923, in New York City, Tuli Kupferberg earned fame and success in the 1960s with his band The Fugs. The group released its debut LP, The Village Fugs Sing Ballads of Contemporary Protest, Point of Views, and General Dissatisfaction, in 1965. Then they released several more, including their self-titled record in 1966. That LP went on to chart on the Billboard Top 200 (it was one of three albums by The Fugs that did so). For those who love 1960s music, this is most assuredly a band to rediscover.

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