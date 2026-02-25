3 Classic Rock Singers From the 1980s Known by Just One Name

Sometimes people are known by their full names. For example, you wouldn’t call that cheeky character from the 1980s just Ferris, would you? No, you’d call him Ferris Bueller. Well, the opposite is true, too. There are people in the world who are also known by just a single moniker. Only one word. Here below, we wanted to explore three examples of that—a trio of cases during a single time period when some stars were known by just a single name. Indeed these are three classic rock singers from the 1980s who are known by just one name.

Sting

Born October 2, 1951, in England, the singing and bass-playing Sting rose to fame and fortune in his rock band The Police. But in the mid-1980s, Sting made the career decision that so many other prominent artists in bands make—he went solo. With that choice, his status rose exponentially as he released tunes like “Fields of Gold”, “Englishman in New York”, and “Shape of My Heart”. Indeed, the name Sting is as synonymous with heartfelt rock these days as any.

Prince

When you’re as talented and hardworking as the Purple One, you only need to be known by one name. Indeed, born on June 7, 1958, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the songwriter and performer Prince rose to fame thanks to his iconic 1984 LP, Purple Rain. The album included songs like “When Doves Cry” and “Let’s Go Crazy”. The album announced the presence of the guitar player as a major force in pop culture. He even starred in the film of the same name, captivating hearts.

Bono

Born May 10, 1960, in Dublin, Ireland, the rock artist Bono rose to fame and fortune as the lead singer and principal songwriter of the band U2 in the 1980s and beyond. Known for his supreme passion, Bono sang lyrics that hoped to change the world. And in so doing, he changed his own fortunes. Today, Bono remains one of the biggest stars in music. Not only that, but he works to create an environment for human rights around the world as an activist and ambassador. Bono has done it all.

