3 Sad One-Hit Wonders From the 1980s That Make Us Feel Less Alone

A person can be feeling any number of things when they flick on the stereo. Sometimes it’s a desire to dance, sometimes it’s a need to sing. But then there are those occasions when a person needs to feel a bit of empathy when they put on a song.

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That’s just what we wanted to explore here. We wanted to dive into three songs from back in the day that know how to put their hands on our shoulders and say, “There, there. It’s okay.” Indeed, these are three sad one-hit wonders from the 1980s that make us feel less alone.

“Just The Two Of Us” by Grover Washington Jr. featuring Bill Withers from ‘Winelight’ (1981)

Any time a song can bring you together with your best friend—that’s a good thing. And that’s just what this tune from Grover Washington Jr. does. Some might think this is a Bill Withers track, but while Withers co-wrote it, Washington Jr. co-produced it, and it came out on the latter’s 1981 LP, Winelight. But whatever the name, the song sounds just as sweet (to paraphrase Shakespeare). Indeed, this song about a two-person togetherness creates its own sense of friendship with the listener. It’s a song that makes you feel loved, just like Will Smith!

“Tainted Love” by Soft Cell from ‘Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret’ (1981)

The message of this song is all in the title. Sometimes love can take you places you never thought you’d go. Other times it can turn into a nightmare. It can be something you want to run from, not something you want to run toward. Love can be brilliant, and love can get, yes, tainted. Indeed, Soft Cell’s 1981 rendition of the 1965 Gloria Jones tune gets in your bones, reminds you love can hurt, and tells you it’s okay to maybe try again.

“(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life” by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes from ‘Dirty Dancing: Original Soundtrack From The Vestron Motion Picture’ (1987)

This song will give you all the feels. While it’s wistful and remorseful, it’s also the kind of track that can get you to move your body. Suddenly, you’re slow dancing around your apartment. You’re reminded of how fragile life can be, but there is something positive in knowing that. There is power in understanding. It’s all part of a grand plan. And we’ve had the time of our lives! Truly—this is a song that you can get swept up in. And sometimes that’s the perfect thing when you’re feeling glum.

Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns