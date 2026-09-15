3 Songs by The Doobie Brothers That Still Make Me Want To Dance Today

Beginning in 1972, The Doobie Brothers spent the next decade churning out hit after hit. Not content to release just one style of music, The Doobie Brothers released plenty of hits covering a wide variety of styles, including uptempo songs. These are three of the very best songs by The Doobie Brothers, which would still be perfect for a dance floor today.

“Listen To The Music”

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An ideal dance song if there ever was one, “Listen To The Music” is the band’s second single. It is also their first song to reach the Top 15. On their sophomore Toulouse Street record, band member Tom Johnston is the sole writer of the feel-good tune.

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Out in 1972, “Listen To The Music” says, “Oh, we’re gonna dance our blues away / And if I’m feelin’ good to you / And you’re feelin’ good to me / There ain’t nothin’ we can’t do or say / Feelin’ good, feeling fine / Oh, baby, let the music play.“

Johnston later said he had a “Utopian view of the world,” which inspired “Listen To The Music”.

“Everybody in the world would therefore benefit from this point of view,” Johnston explains to Songfacts. “Just basically that music would make everything better. And of course I’ve since kind of realized it doesn’t work that way.”

“Black Water”

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The Doobie Brothers’ first No. 1 single, “Black Water” was written by The Doobie Brothers’ own Patrick Simmons. Out in 1974, “Black Water” appears on their What Were Once Vices Are Now Habits record. Simmons had the idea to write this song after an inspiring trip to New Orleans.

“Black Water” says in part, “Yeah, I’d like to hear some funky Dixieland / And dance a honky tonk / And I’ll be buying everybody drinks all around.”

“Takin’ It To The Streets”

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Out in 1976, “Takin’ It To The Streets” is the title track of The Doobie Brothers’ sixth record. The song was written by The Doobie Brothers’ Michael McDonald.

At its core, “Takin’ It To The Streets” is a song about social consciousness. The song says in part, “You, telling me the things you’re gonna do for me / I ain’t blind, and I don’t like what I think I see / Takin’ it to the streets / Takin’ it to the streets.”

After “Takin’ It To The Streets”, the group didn’t have another hit single until 1979, with “What A Fool Believes”. That song became their second and final No. 1 single.

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