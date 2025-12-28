3 Songs From 1966 That Single-Handedly Changed Country Music Forever

Some country songs from the 1960s, namely 1966, influenced the country music world for decades after. The following three songs certainly fit that bill. And each of them is quite memorable and enjoyable, even for the modern-day listener. Let’s take a look!

Videos by American Songwriter

“Almost Persuaded” by David Houston

This Grammy-winning country jam spent a whopping nine weeks at the top of the Hot Country Singles chart in 1966. It was one of the most influential countrypolitan songs of the era. Today, “Almost Persuaded” is considered a country standard and an excellent example of 1960s country tunes with pop chart appeal.

“Almost Persuaded” was written by Glenn Sutton and Billy Sherrill and famously recorded by David Houston. After its multi-week time at the top, no other No. 1 song would reach the longevity of “Almost Persuaded”. That is, until Taylor Swift beat the song’s record with “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” in 2012.

“You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)” by Loretta Lynn

The late great Loretta Lynn, one of country music’s most beloved singers and songwriters, was rarely ever not bold in her music. From “The Pill” to “Fist City”, her fearlessness in producing the kind of music she wanted would inspire countless women in the industry who followed in her footsteps. And before those tracks was the 1966 classic, “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)”. That tune was Lynn’s first No. 2 hit, and it would be followed by her first No. 1 hit, “Don’t Come Home A Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ On Your Mind)”. She really was an icon, and “You Ain’t Woman Enough” is still a bold and signature tune of Lynn’s today.

“Don’t Touch Me” by Jeannie Seely

“Don’t Touch Me” was country icon Jeannie Seely’s biggest hit. It’s also one that would be her signature song until her passing in 2025. Written by Seely’s soon-to-be husband, Hank Cochran, “Don’t Touch Me” was a substantial hit on the Hot Country Songs chart, peaking at No. 2. It was also quite a crossover hit for Seely, as it peaked at No. 29 on the Adult Contemporary chart and No. 85 on the Hot 100. “Don’t Touch Me” remains one of the most direct songs about wanting to be in love before doing the dirty, and it remains one of the finest country songs of 1966.

Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images