3 Songs From 1994 That Every Grunge Fan Can Sing by Heart

The heart of the 1990s also meant the peak of the grunge movement. The hefty, buzzy style began in the Pacific Northwest in the late 1980s, and it grew over time to become perhaps the most dominant form of music. And by 1994, fans were in the thick of things. Well, until they weren’t. Some tragic events led to the quick demise of the style.

Videos by American Songwriter

But before the grunge flame was snuffed out, it had a major impact on the world. And that’s what we wanted to highlight here. We wanted to dive into three grunge songs from 1994 that every fan remembers. Three songs that you can sing backwards and forwards, even now.

“Black Hole Sun” by Soundgarden from ‘Superunknown’ (1994)

If it wasn’t for “Smells Like Teen Spirit”, the 1994 Soundgarden song “Black Hole Sun” would be the signature track of the grunge era. But as it is, the tune will have to settle for the silver medal. Regardless of hierarchy, though, the tune is exquisite. Lead vocalist Chris Cornell struck oil when he began belting out lyrics about a black hole sun. The imagery was vivid as soon as he uttered it. And as such, the track was all over the radio in the 1990s. Many sang along at the top of their lungs.

“Better Man” by Pearl Jam from ‘Vitalogy’ (1994)

A grunge song with heart, this track from Pearl Jam remains one of their fan favorites today. Everyone likes a love story, and everyone likes to play matchmaker. So, this tune about a woman deserving someone better is catnip for our ears. The song is rich with emotion, dripping with details we can all empathize with. We’ve all been in rocky relationships. When is the other shoe going to drop? Will we find the partner we really deserve? Sing it, Eddie!

“Nutshell” by Alice In Chains from ‘Jar Of Flies’ (1994)

Often, so many of Alice In Chains’ songs feel like knives or needles piercing the skin. They are almost dangerous, but that’s what we love about them. This tune, however, is not quite like that. While it’s remorseful and lamenting, it’s also an acoustic-driven offering that gets to the soul and spirit. It’s like a friend relating their troubles honestly to you as you listen with an open mind and open heart. It’s familial in its dreariness. That’s the best of grunge. So, sing along!

Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images