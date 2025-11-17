3 Songs That Didn’t Make It to Beatles Albums but Thrived As Solo Releases

A lot of music was left on the cutting room floor throughout The Beatles’ decade-long career. Many of those songs eventually made it to compilation albums. But some, like the following three songs, ended up being repurposed into solo material among a few members. Let’s dive into just a few solo releases from members of The Beatles that thrived once released!

Videos by American Songwriter

“Isn’t It A Pity” by George Harrison

One of many beautiful songs from George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass, this song has stood the test of time. In fact, plenty of Harrison’s contemporaries have since covered this solo track, from Nina Simone to Peter Frampton to Matt Monro. Clearly, it’s a great song.

Yet, this poignant look back at The Beatles’ career wasn’t written after the band broke up. Harrison came up with the song back in 1966, and it was allegedly rejected by the band during the Revolver days and again during the Get Back sessions. It didn’t make it to Let It Be, and Harrison ended up using it for his legendary solo venture, and that was honestly the best choice. It’s a very personal, very George Harrison song.

“The Back Seat Of My Car” by Paul McCartney

Ram is one of Paul McCartney’s most beloved solo works. And it features a song that almost made it to a Beatles album back in the day. “The Back Seat Of My Car” wasn’t an enormous hit single, but it did thrive as a McCartney solo track. According to lore, McCartney came up with an unfinished concept for the song back in 1968 when The Beatles were still together.

“Gimme Some Truth” by John Lennon

Considering John Lennon was one half of the main songwriting duo of The Beatles with Paul McCartney, most of his work during the 1960s went straight into the Fab Four’s discography. However, some work penned during the 60s made it to his solo releases, rather than a Beatles record.

“Gimme Some Truth” is one of the higher-quality works penned during that time that somehow didn’t make it to a Beatles album. Instead, this gem made it to Lennon’s iconic 1971 album, Imagine. It works beautifully as a solo work, though I imagine (ha!) it would have sounded beautiful on Let It Be.

Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images