3 Songs That Just Might Make You Reminisce About High School

High school—for some, it was their “glory days,” for others, it was the opposite, and for many, it was a bit of both. The youthful years of high school entailed a good deal of great lessons, eye-opening moments, and bitter as well as sweet memories, and for a lot of these moments, well, at least for me, there was music playing in the background.

High school just has a certain sound to it, and that sound has been solidified by movies, television, shared playlists, and several other things. So, whether you have good memories or bad memories of high school, here are three songs that just might make you reminisce about high school.

“School’s Out” by Alice Cooper

Alice Cooper‘s 1972 staple is the epitome of the American high school experience. After all, it is about the most American season, summer. The reason why this is such a popular song among high schoolers in America is rather obvious: It’s celebrating the end of school.

In addition to the subject matter pertaining to high school youth, another artistic source that helped solidify the high school connection was its appearance in Richard Linklater’s iconic film, Dazed and Confused. Whether you went to high school in the 70s or the 2000s, you know this song for its high school connotation.

“Hey There Delilah” by The Plain White T’s

One of the most cliché and memorable high school experiences is that of young love. If you were lucky enough, you had your first romance and probably also your first heartbreak during those long four years. It’s a tale as old as time, and a song that perfectly captures the sentiment is “Hey There Delilah” by The Plain White T’s.

There is just something about “Hey There Delilah” that rings out the heart like a wet rag. It’s nostalgically soothing, and it just might remind one of the passionate mistakes and moments they endured during their first romantic relationship. In regard to our topic, it just brings it all to the center of one’s memory.

“Mrs. Robinson” by Simon & Garfunkel

Simon & Garfunkel‘s 1968 classic, “Mrs. Robinson”, is a hit single that preaches about the youths’ disdain and confusion regarding the older generation. Well, isn’t that something we all probably thought to ourselves a time or two during high school? Surely, and that is why this song has remained a youthful classic for decades upon decades.

Other than the notions embedded in the lyrics, the song itself holds a melody that stands still in time. So, if you were a high schooler with an old soul, then you surely had this song on your playlist. Consequently, you just might associate with those four years of your life.

