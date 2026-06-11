3 Perfect One-Hit Wonders From the 1970s That Clock in at Under Three Minutes

Sometimes, it just takes a few words. While a songwriter has everything at their disposal, while they can literally put anything in their music that they want, sometimes all one needs are a few words and a catchy hook to garner some real attention. That’s just what we wanted to highlight below. We wanted to examine three songs from back in the day that knew how to get in, lay down an idea, and get out. Indeed, these are three perfect one-hit wonders from the 1970s that clock in under three minutes.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Mr. Big Stuff” by Jean Knight from ‘Mr. Big Stuff’ (1971)

We’ve got a question for you: Who do you think you are, Mr. Big Stuff? Indeed, just hearing that question in your mind, you can hear this song unfurl next. Jean Knight summed up so much with just a few words, and she turned that query into a hit song. We get it right away. The singer is annoyed, and she’s questioning some blowhard’s authority, poking holes in his attitude. But she’s not mean, she’s not awful. She’s playful and sharp. No wonder she turned two-and-a-half minutes into a moment in the proverbial sun.

“Making Our Dreams Come True” by Cyndi Grecco from ‘Making Our Dreams Come True’ (1976)

In the 1970s, there wasn’t nearly as much in the world to grab our attention. One of the only things to do was watch television. So, the TV theme songs of the day were often quite popular. Take, for example, “Making Our Dreams Come True” by Cyndi Grecco. Not only is it a bright, fun song that offers some important encouragement. But the track was also the opening theme to the hit TV series Laverne & Shirley. In just over two minutes, Grecco puts a smile on our faces and sets the tone for the TV show. Brilliant!

“Happy Days” by Pratt & McClain from ‘Pratt & McClain Featuring Happy Days’ (1976)

Speaking of TV, let’s dive into another terrific opening theme song from a hit 1970s series. Indeed, the show Happy Days boasts one of the most memorable opening themes in TV history. The show’s titular song by Pratt & McClain creates a vibe and puts images in your mind of what it must have been like to live inside the 1950s-themed show. Fonzie, Richie, Potsie, and the guys—yes, goodbye grey skies and hello blue! Let’s put the show on right now, shall we?

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