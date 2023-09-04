3 Songs You Didn’t Know Eminem Wrote for Other Artists

Eminem is largely considered the greatest lyricist in hip-hop ever. He has hits like “Stan,” “Lose Yourself” and “The Real Slim Shady.” But besides his more timeless tracks, he has myriad songs with myriad rhymes, jokes, disses and more that raise eyebrows and the laughter quotient.

But did you know Mathers has used his skills for others, too? Not only has he produced songs for other artists, but he’s helped write songs for others, too. To wit, here we dive into three songs that the 50-year-old Detroit-born songwriter helped create for other musicians.

1. “Got Some Teeth,” Obie Trice

Written by Obie Trice, Marshall Mathers, Luis Resto, Steve King, Anne Dudley, Malcolm McLaren, Trevor Horn

At the height of his fame, Eminem could do no wrong from a business perspective. He and Dr. Dre helped discover 50 Cent and Em’s group D12 was hitting. But he also brought another artist into the spotlight, the Detroit rapper Obie Trice. And his song “Got Some Teeth” was Trice’s debut single from his debut album, Cheers, released 20 years ago in 2003. The raunchy track includes help from Eminem and a few more characters and, in the video, Em features as a bartender as Obie tries to pick up women. In the song, Trice raps,

Okay, okie dokey Obie’s here

No more Focus Hobo’s got a career

And I like your brassiere and there’s a party in here

And I’m ready to talk naughty in Veronica’s ear

She erotic and it’s hot, saw Heineken beer

Put it to the side and invite her to “Cheers”

Pull up a chair, nigga swear no drama

Prepare for a player who’s working with a monster

2. “Let’s Get High,” Dr. Dre featuring Hittman, Kurupt & Ms. Roq

Written by Andre Young, Brian Bailey, Marshall Mathers, Ricardo Brown, Racquel Weaver

In late 1999 with the release of 2001, Dr. Dre became the biggest star in rap. Again. The N.W.A. producer turned solo artist who has worked with the likes of Snoop Dogg, Tupac, Eminem and more released this album and it blew up. Thanks, in part, to Eminem’s help. He wrote verses on some of the LP’s best-known songs, including “Still D.R.E.” and more. The LP hit No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 200. And on this song, Em adds some lyrical flare to Dre’s verse, on which the famed producer spits,

Yeah, I just took some Ecstasy

Ain’t no telling what the side effects could be

All these fine bitches equal sex to me

Plus I got this bad bitch laying next to me

3. “Bang Bang,” Dr. Dre featuring Knoc-turn’al and Hittman

Written by Andre Young, Brian Bailey, Marshall Mathers, Royal Harbor

Another smash on the album, this song has an addictive, catchy chorus. And it’s another from 2001 that Eminem helped out on. He’s even got a quick vocal cameo on the song, saying, “Hey, can we talk it out?!” This song includes Dre spitting about his past, saying,

Everyday it’s the same thing, L.A. ain’t changed

Niggas still playa hating, but Dre ain’t changed

I’m just a lot smarter now

Cause these niggas is banging ten times harder now

Niggas bringing they ass up in the wrong part of town

Better turn their car around

Rolling the window down (Hey can we talk it out?)

(Nah, get the fuck out!)

