Fans Upset After Eminem Pulls “Cruel” April Fools Joke Surrounding New Album

Often considered one of the greatest rappers of all time, Eminem is credited with helping bring hip-hop into the spotlight as he sold a staggering 220 million records worldwide. Releasing hits like, “My Name Is”, “The Real Slim Shady”, and “Lose Yourself”, the rapper received countless awards including 15 Grammys. While a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, fans have wondered when the star would release a new album as his last, Music to Be Murdered By, hit shelves in 2020. Well, on April 1, fans got their answer when Eminem shared a video showcasing his new album with the words “Out Now.”

Gaining over 1 million likes, fans rushed to their favorite streaming platform to listen to Eminem’s new album called Infinite. While excited, fans struggled to find the album. It didn’t take long for many to remember the date and April Fools. Although able to trick his fans, some shared their disdain for the artist getting their hopes up.

Looking at the comment sections, fans voiced their thoughts on the joke, writing, “I checked Apple Music with excitement just to come back and say you’re cruel for this.” Another person added, “I told basically everyone I know Eminem dropped and found out it’s April fool’s. I was literally just listening to superman by Eminem and this popped up em good one.”

Dr. Dre Discusses New Album Coming From Eminem

While only a joke, back in March Dr. Dre appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! And discussed working with Eminem. But to the surprise of many, Dr. Dre opened up about the rapper’s upcoming album. He said at the time, “Let me tell you something, let me explain something to you right now — Eminem is working on his own album which is coming out this year. And I actually talked to him, and he said it’s OK for me to make that announcement right here on this show.” He continued, “So, he has an album coming out — I’ve got songs on it, and it’s fire. I’m actually gonna hear the entire album for the first time for tomorrow.”

With Eminem supposedly working on a new album and its release upcoming, it appears the April Fools joke is just a tease for what is to come.

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)