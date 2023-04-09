3 Songs You Didn’t Know Wyclef Jean Wrote For Other Artists

Wyclef Jean is most widely known as a co-founding member of the groundbreaking ’90s hip-hop trio, The Fugees, alongside Lauryn Hill and Pras Michel, in addition to being the collaborator on Shakira’s massive hit, “Hips Don’t Lie.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

Throughout his storied career, Jean has proven he knows no musical bounds, particularly when it comes to songwriting. When his voice isn’t pouring through one’s radio, Jean channels his talents behind the scenes as an experienced songwriter and producer. He’s worked with an eclectic mix of artists ranging from Whitney House to the Ying Yang Twins, and so many others in between.

[RELATED: Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean Reunite to Perform Fugees Hits, Plan to Reschedule Reunion Tour]

Below, we look at three songs you didn’t know Wyclef Jean wrote for other artists.

1. “My Love is Your Love” by Whitney Houston

Written by Wyclef Jean and Jerry Duplessis

Two years after The Fugees disbanded, Jean scored a huge songwriting win as a co-writer on Whitney Houston’s 1999 single, “My Love is Your Love.” Released as the fourth single off her album of the same name, the reggae-influenced song was co-written and co-produced by Jean and Duplessis. The song became a worldwide phenomenon, hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Dance Singles Sales chart in the U.S. and No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, solidifying it as one of Houston’s signature hits.

2. “Maria Maria” by Santana

Written by Wyclef Jean, Carlos Santana, Jerry Duplessis, Karl Perazzo, and Raul Rekow

Wyclef Jean demonstrated how he’s effectively able to blend genres when he helped write Santana’s 1999 single, “Maria Maria.” Complete with a hip-hop beat and a series of electric guitar riffs, the song samples Wu-Tang Clan’s “Wu-Tang Clan Ain’t Nuthing ta Fuck Wit” and “God Make Me Funky” by the Headhunters. The song was a global hit off Santana’s 1999 album, Supernatural, spending 10 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It also won Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocals at the 2000 Grammy Awards, sparking its international success.

3. “You Know What It Is” by T.I.

Written by Wyclef Jean, T.I., and Jerry Duplessis

Wyclef Jean got his start in rap, a skill he translated when he co-wrote rapper T.I.’s 2007 single, “You Know What It Is.” The throbbing hip-hop bass calls on hints of violins and finger snaps to make for an eclectic melody, with Jean also serving as co-producer of the track. The song peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart, No. 11 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, and the top 40 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100.

Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for CORE