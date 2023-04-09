Music Community Reacts to Death of John Regan

John Regan, a former bassist for the likes of Ace Frehley and Peter Frampton, passed away on April 7 at 71.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

His death was confirmed by his wife Cathy Merring-Regan on Facebook. She wrote, “It is with the greatest sorrow and sadness that I let you all know John passed away this afternoon. So many people have posted messages of love and condolences on his phone.”

“I am trying to figure out how to post on any of his fb pages,” she continued. “I appreciate all of your thoughts and prayers. One of his favorite quotes was ‘All that you can take with you is that which you’ve given away.’ From reading your messages, I know he gave much away and so much love was sent to him. He passed suddenly, but that was his wish.”

Following the announcement of his death, Regan’s fellow musicians and collaborators have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late bassist. Check out their thoughts, below.

Peter Frampton

“There might only be a handful, if that, of people who come into your world and truly enrich your life. I have lost one of my closest buddies. He certainly enriched my life because of the person and the great player he was. John Regan was the best of us. He went out of his way to help people when things weren’t right. It didn’t matter who you were, prince or pauper. I know there are many of you out there who knew him. He was a friend to all. Always musically inspiring and one of the funniest people on the planet. My thoughts are with his wife Cathy his children, Christopher and Jeness, and his grandchildren. I love you my brother you will be missed by so many. rest in peace.”

to help people when things weren’t right. It didn’t matter who you were, prince or pauper.

I know there are many of you out there who knew him. He was a friend to all. Always musically inspiring and one of the funniest people on the planet.

My thoughts are with his wife Cathy — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) April 8, 2023

his children, Christopher and Jeness and his grandchildren. I love you my brother you will be missed by so many.

rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/TEdWxBTuRT — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) April 8, 2023

Bruce Kulick

“Sad news about the loss of bassist John Regan today. We got to tour together in Australia in 2017. He was a fantastic musician and a wonderful person. (John [is] in red next to me at head of the table) RIP John @FourByFate.”

Sad news about the loss of bassist John Regan today. We got to tour together in Australia in 2017. He was a fantastic musician and wonderful person. (John in in red next to me at head of the table) RIP John @FourByFate pic.twitter.com/xfKKugs7rW — Bruce Kulick (@brucekulick) April 7, 2023



Tod Howarth

I started this over and over, I can’t capture everything I’m feeling…By now most all of you know of John Regan’s passing today. Early this morning he called me but it was a butt dial. Typical over the last decade or so. When I texted him “You rang?” He responded; “Not that I know of” and said that he hoped he didn’t wake me up. I replied, “No worries I was about to walk the dog.” This would be the last time I got to ‘speak’ with my dear friend of 38 years because I never got to call him back before I got a devastating request from a mutual friend to ‘please call’.

John, of course, was a world-class talent and an incredible human being and from a personal level, he was responsible for me joining him with Ace and Anton. He was also responsible for the championing of my song “It’s Over Now.” There’s way too much to say and it’s hard to type, stopping and starting constantly. I really haven’t stopped crying most of today as the music world loses another and trying to respond to everyone (thank you all, love you dearly) I just, I just can’t.

Again what’s more important is the man, the music, love, talent, and friendship that he shared for his 71 years. I think I spoke to most all of our COMET/FOUR BY FATE/RETURN OF THE COMET band members and then beyond today…We’re all shattered and I know his family is devastated…I’ll just finish my night out as I started about mid-California morning…luckily my dog Lexi hears me and is leaning into me sensing my distress. Love you and already miss you John, thank you.

Eddie Trunk

“Shocked to hear John Regan has passed away. I shared so many great times & memories with John from when I worked with @ace_frehley. He was a massive part of those ’80s Ace albums in many ways. More on radio Monday. But condolences to his family, fans, friends.

Shocked to hear John Regan has passed away. I shared so many great times & memories with John from when I work with @ace_frehley . He was a massive part of those 80s Ace albums in many ways. More on radio Monday. But condolences to his family, fans, friends. — Eddie Trunk (@EddieTrunk) April 7, 2023

Photo by Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images