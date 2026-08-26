3 Steve Miller Band Songs Every Rock Music Fan Should Know by Heart

The Steve Miller Band had more than two decades’ worth of hit songs. Among their many successful singles are these three tunes, which are so good that every rock music fan should still know them today.

“Abracadabra”

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The title track of a record that came out in 1982, “Abracadabra” was written by Miller. The song, a two-week No. 1 hit, became the Steve Miller Band’s final No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

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“Abracadabra” begins with “Abracadabra, abracadabra / Abracadabra, abracadabra / Pay the toll to the angels / Drawing circles in the clouds / Keep your mind on the distance / When the devil turns around.”

The song was inspired by Miller seeing Diana Ross on the ski slopes. Their only hit single from Abracadabra, it became a multi-platinum song. Both Sugar Ray and Eminem later released their own version of “Abracadabra”.

“Fly Like An Eagle”

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Written by Miller, “Fly Like An Eagle” came out in 1976. It is the title track of a record that was also released that same year.

“It was a time when I really matured as a writer,” Miller later said of the song. “And I started writing much better songs. I was developing my music. Things that I had been working on for a long period all came together. ‘Fly Like an Eagle’ is a combination of electronic music and a really funky groove. I put in some socially conscious lyrics and an inspirational message. At least, I hope people think it’s inspirational.”

The chorus says, “I want to fly like an eagle / To the sea / Fly like an eagle / Let my spirit carry me / I want to fly like an eagle / Till I’m free / Oh, Lord, through the revolution.”

“Fly Like An Eagle” is among the Steve Miller Band’s most notorious singles, even though it did not reach No. 1 on the charts.

“The Joker”

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Unquestionably the Steve Miller Band’s most popular song, “The Joker” is also their first No. 1 hit. Written by Miller, “The Joker” came out in 1973. It is the title track of a record, also out that same year, that was partially recorded live and partially in the studio.

“The Joker” says, “I’m a picker / I’m a grinner / I’m a lover / And I’m a sinner / I play my music in the sun / I’m a joker / I’m a smoker / I’m a midnight toker / I get my lovin’ on the run.”

Photo by Rob Verhorst/Redferns