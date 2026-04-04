3 Underrated Rock Songs From 1979 That Sound Even Better Today

The year 1979 was a pretty solid one for rock music, and plenty of songs in that genre could be considered underrated nowadays. I think the following three songs, specifically, could stand to get more love in the modern day. Let’s revisit a few classics, shall we?

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“Why Can’t I Touch It” by Buzzcocks

If you remember this song but can’t quite place the band, that’s probably because you heard it in the sixth season of Entourage. But if you were a young punk in 1979, you likely heard this song on the streets. I honestly think everything Buzzcocks ever made could be seen as underrated, considering many of their punk rock contemporaries gained international acclaim. But “Why Can’t I Touch It” is particularly underrated.

I’m still surprised that “Why Can’t I Touch It?” was released as a mere B-side in 1979. I’m also surprised that it’s a non-album single that didn’t quite make it to an album. Either way, the song, along with its A-side “Everybody’s Happy Nowadays”, reached No. 29 in the UK.

“Dance The Night Away” by Van Halen

This hard rock jam from Van Halen was a pretty huge hit back in 1979. And yet, I don’t think it gets enough love as the outfit’s other classics. This pop metal classic can be heard on Van Halen II, and it was allegedly inspired by Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 folk rock tune “Go Your Own Way”. I don’t really hear the similarities, and that’s probably a good thing. Both songs really stand on their own, and “Dance The Night Away” is a particularly fun tune.

“Goodbye Stranger” by Supertramp

This progressive pop-rock song from the band Supertramp is one of Rick Davies’ best. And yet, I don’t really hear it on classic rock radio nowadays. That’s pretty unfair, in my opinion. “Goodbye Stranger” is one of the most underrated and excellent rock songs to come out of 1979, complete with an addictive hook and interesting lyrics from the view of a drifter. The use of the Wurlitzer electric piano in tandem with the Hammond organ was both of its time and an interesting choice. Oddly enough, this song was a Top 20 hit in the States but only had minor success in the band’s native UK.

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