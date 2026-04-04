3 Wise Country Songs From the 1980s That I Want To Show My Kid

Parenthood is an incredible thing. One of the greatest aspects of raising a child is the thrill of getting to show them all of the great music in the world. While their early years are filled with the ABCs, it’s not long after until you can start exposing them to some of the great works of art.

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That’s just what I wanted to highlight here below. I wanted to give a nod to three country songs from the 1980s that I’m looking forward to unveiling when my kid is the right age. Indeed, these are three wise country songs from the 1980s I want to show my kid.

“On The Road Again” by Willie Nelson from ‘Honeysuckle Rose’ (1980)

There are many great things about being a parent, but perhaps the hardest is seeing your kids go off on their own. Of course, that’s what you want for them. But it’s still difficult. The idea is to prepare them for the world—that’s all we can do. And one of the best songs to help prepare your kids for (seeing) the world is the Willie Nelson country classic, “On The Road Again”. A song about seeing the country, singing, and doing it all with close friends—that’s the kind of education that can improve a life!

“Guitar Town” by Steve Earle from ‘Guitar Town’ (1986)

And on that road around the country, it’s likely your child will eventually run across Nashville. While there are plenty of songs that talk about Music City, this is the one I’d like to show my kid. Steve Earle sings both blissfully and mournfully about the life of an artist. But it all comes stogether in Nashville—that city where acoustic guitar notes are currency and a good chorus can get you room and board.

“9 to 5” by Dolly Parton from ‘9 To 5 And Odd Jobs’ (1980)

Introducing your kid to this song accomplishes many goals. First, they get to learn about the great Dolly Parton. Then they get to decry the horrid 9-to-5 job life. Then, finally, they get to revel in the fact that the right song can keep the bosses at bay. Isn’t that all that country music is trying to teach us all at the end of the day?

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