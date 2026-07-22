39 Years Ago, Guns N’ Roses Released an Album That Was Almost Completely Ignored Before Setting a Longstanding Sales Record

On July 21, 1987, Guns N’ Roses released their debut album, Appetite for Destruction. Listeners and critics alike initially ignored the album. After MTV started playing their videos, the album’s sales exploded. More than a year after its release, it reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Additionally, it became the best-selling debut album in American history. The LP held that record until 2018.

Guns N’ Roses didn’t fit the mainstream rock mold in the late 1980s. At the time, they were competing with bands like Def Leppard, U2, and Aerosmith for airplay. Executives didn’t expect their rough-around-the-edges image and streetwise lyrics to be popular. As a result, their singles received scant airplay outside of California. At the same time, MTV refused to play the video for their single “Welcome to the Jungle.”

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Geffen Records executive Al Coury worked hard to get the band on MTV. Finally, he convinced the network to play the “Welcome to the Jungle” video once a night for three nights to gauge viewer interest. Before that three-night engagement was over, it was the most-requested video on the network. This made it easier for Coury to convince radio stations to play the song, along with “Paradise City” and “Sweet Child o’ Mine.”

Guns N’ Roses Set a Sales Record

Guns N’ Roses skyrocketed to fame when songs from Appetite for Destruction started getting airplay on the radio and MTV. It was certified Gold by the RIAA on February 17, 1988. At the same time, it was climbing the Billboard 200.

By the time the album reached No. 1 for the first of its five non-consecutive weeks on August 6, it had already received its second Platinum certification. Ten days later, it was certified 3x Platinum.

Sales of the album continued to soar. In September 2008, it was certified 18x Platinum for sales of 18 million copies. This made it the best-selling debut album in American history. It remains one of the best-selling albums of all time.

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In May 2018, Hootie & the Blowfish broke Guns N’ Roses’ longstanding record. Their 1994 debut album, Cracked Rear View, was certified 21x Platinum, making it the best-selling debut album released by an American band.

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