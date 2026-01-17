4 Chris Stapleton Songs That Are Stunning Lyrical Masterpieces

Chris Stapleton is one talented country music artist. Not only does he have one of the best voices within the genre, but he is also a gifted songwriter. We found four Chris Stapleton songs that he wrote for himself, with lyrics that are simply stunning.

“Fire Away”

“Fire Away” is one of Stapleton’s early hits. On his debut Traveller album, Stapleton wrote the song with Danny Green.

“Fire Away” is a song about promising to stay with someone, regardless of whatever personal pain they are dealing with.

“I do think one of us in the room had had an argument with a woman that morning or the night before,” Stapleton shares. “It’s a song about the frustration of commitment to me. Maybe that’s why my wife always wanted me to record this song.”

The song says, “Honey, load up your questions / Pick up your sticks and your stones / And pretend I’m a shelter for heartaches that don’t have a home / Choose the words that cut like a razor / And all that I’ll say is / Fire away / Take your best shot / Show me what you got / Honey I’m not afraid / Rear back and take aim / And fire away.”

“Maggie’s Song”

“Maggie’s Song” is a beautiful tune, but it’s also a sad one. On Stapleton’s 2020 Starting Over record, Stapleton wrote the song about his dog, Maggie. who passed away. The lyrics in “Maggie’s Song” are autobiographical for Stapleton.

The heartbreaking song says, “She put her head on my hand / Like she’d done so many times / I told her she was a good dog / Then I told her goodbye / Run, Maggie, run / With the heart of a rebel child / Oh, run, Maggie, run / Be just as free as you are wild / I had a revelation / As the tractor dug a hole / I can tell you right now / That a dog has a soul.”

“Drunkard’s Prayer”

“Drunkard’s Prayer”, written by Stapleton and Jameson Clark, is on Stapleton’s 2017 From A Room: Volume 2 project. A fan favorite, even though it was never released as a single, “Drunkard’s Prayer” is an honest reflection from someone who has spent most of their life battling alcoholism.

The song says, “I wish that I could go to church but I’m too ashamed of me / I hate the fact it takes a bottle to get me on my knees / And I hope he’ll forgive the things you ain’t forgot / When I get drunk and talk to God.“

“Parachute”

Out as a single in 2016, “Parachute” is the third single on Traveller. The song, about promising to be with someone, no matter what, is written by Stapleton and Jim Beavers.

“Parachute” says, “You only need a roof when it’s rainin’ / You only need a fire when it’s cold / You only need a drink when the whiskey / Is the only thing that you have left to hold / Sun comes up and goes back down / And fallin’ feels like flyin’ ’til you hit the ground / Say the word and I’ll be there for you / Baby, I will be your parachute.”

Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage