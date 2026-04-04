4 Classic Rock Albums From 1969 That Are Perfect From Start To Finish

Are you a fan of classic rock albums from the good ol’ 1960s, particularly the end of the decade in 1969? You’re not alone. A ton of incredible music dropped that year, including the following four classic rock albums from 1969 that are perfect from beginning to end.

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‘The Band’ by The Band

Despite the incredibly generic name, this album has stood the test of time in an incredible way. While most praise The Band for Music From Big Pink from 1968, their self-titled sophomore album is nothing to sneeze at. Often viewed as a concept album about real-world Americana, this record boasts memorable songs like “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down” and “Jawbone”.

‘The Stooges’ by The Stooges

A proto-punk album for the ages. Nobody was doing it quite like The Stooges were in 1969. Their debut self-titled album is still the stuff of legend today, hailed as one of the most pioneering punk rock records of all time. “I Wanna Be Your Dog” is a gift that just keeps giving after all these years.

‘Abbey Road’ by The Beatles

Well, there was no way we could leave this classic off of our list of perfect classic rock albums from 1969. Technically The Beatles’ last-recorded album, Abbey Road has stood the test of time in a big way. Many believe this should have been the Fab Four’s final release for good reason. It’s a fantastic bookend of a legendary career, and there are really no songs worth skipping. “I Want You (She’s So Heavy)” and “The End” were very much ahead of their time. And you can’t beat long-living hits like “Come Together” or “Here Comes The Sun”.

‘Willy And The Poor Boys’ by Creedence Clearwater Revival

Willy And The Poor Boys, for many a swamp rock fan, was the first Creedence Clearwater Revival record they ever listened to. And what a fine album it is. This 1969 bluesy Southern rock classic boasts some of the band’s most memorable songs, from “Fortunate Son” to “Don’t Look Now (It Ain’t You Or Me)” to “It Came Out Of The Sky”.

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