Born on This Day in 1940, the Youngest Woman Ever To Write a No. 1 Hit (Inspired by Her Breakup With an Everly Brother)

Female songwriters were practically unheard of before the rock n’ roll era, and even that was a largely male-dominated field. That all changed when Sharon Sheeley—born on this day (April 4) in 1940—hit the scene. In 1958, rock icon Ricky Nelson landed a No. 1 hit with “Poor Little Fool”, penned by an 18-year-old Sheeley in the wake of a breakup with Don Everly of The Everly Brothers.

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Not only did “Poor Little Fool” mark Nelson’s first chart-topper, it also established the Newport Beach, California-born Sheeley as one of the first successful female rock n’ roll songwriters. And she wouldn’t stop there, penning songs for Glen Campbell, Brenda Lee, and Eddie Cochran. Today, we’re taking a look at the life and career of Sharon Sheeley.

Briefly working as a teen model, Sheeley headed to Hollywood hoping to mingle with the stars. She accomplished that goal, dating both Everly and Nelson and hanging around in Elvis Presley’s orbit. Apparently, she lied to Nelson about the origins of “Poor Little Fool”, telling him her godfather had written it for the King of Rock n’ Roll. Nelson was annoyed when he learned the truth, but at least he had his first No. 1 hit.

Sharon Sheeley Witnessed This Star’s Tragic Death

Sharon Sheeley was also romantically linked to rockabilly sensation Eddie Cochran, for whom she wrote the songs “Love Again”, Cherished Memories”, and “Somethin’ Else”.

In April 1960, she joined Cochran in the United Kingdom, where he was performing with Gene Vincent. On April 16, the three were driving from Bristol to the London airport when the vehicle crashed into a concrete lamppost near Chippenham. Reportedly, Cochran threw his body over Sheeley’s to shield her from the impact. She suffered injuries to her back and thigh, and Vincent broke his ribs and collarbone. Tragically, Cochran died the next day after suffering a massive brain injury. He was just 21 years old.

Returning to the U.S., Sheeley initially wanted to shun the music industry entirely. Reluctantly, she began a collaboration with fellow songwriter Jackie DeShannon. That partnership scored a string of hits including Brenda Lee’s “Dum Dum” and “Heart in Hand”, along with the Fleetwoods’ “(He’s) the Great Imposter.”

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Sheeley married Los Angeles radio personality Jimmy O’Neill in 1961. They created the ABC musical variety show Shindig! before divorcing in 1966. Afterwards, Sheeley largely retreated from the music scene. She died on May 17, 2002, at age 62 in Los Angeles.

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