4 Classic Rock Songs From 1975 That I Still Obsessively Listen To

If you love classic rock, you probably love the following four songs from the genre that were released in 1975. I know I certainly do. Sometimes, a musician is just so talented that their songs still manage to sound amazing decades later. Let’s revisit some classics from the genre, shall we?

Videos by American Songwriter

“I’m Not In Love” by 10cc

If you follow what I write for American Songwriter, you probably aren’t surprised to see this song on this particular list. I absolutely adore “I’m Not In Love” by 10cc, and I think it’s one of the best soft rock songs of the decade, not just the year 1975.

This prog-pop gem was quite the hit that year, too, making it all the way to the top of the UK Singles chart and No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Those harmonies just never go out of style, do they?

“At Seventeen” by Janis Ian

A somewhat underrated soft rock song by a somewhat underrated musician, “At Seventeen” by Janis Ian has stood the test of time quite beautifully. If you ever felt like a social outcast, either during your school days or even as an adult, this song might just be a balm for your soul. Ian found some serious success with this anthemic pop tune, making it all the way to No. 3 on the Hot 100 and No. 1 on several other charts in the US and Canada. Ian also earned several Grammy nominations and one win for “At Seventeen”.

“Fame” by David Bowie

David Bowie released so much good music in the 1970s. Most would say that decade was his era. I’m a big fan of the song “Fame” from Young Americans, and I know I’m not alone in that opinion. This funky rock jam was beloved by listeners globally in 1975, and the song made it to No. 17 on the UK Singles chart and topped the Hot 100 chart that year.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen

Are there any classic rock songs from 1975 that are more memorable and enduring than “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen? This band set the standard for both progressive rock and anthemic rock operas with this absolutely incredible tune. No matter your age, or even if you were alive in 1975, you know every word to this song and can’t help but belt them out when it comes on the radio. An absolute classic for the ages.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images