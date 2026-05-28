3 Famous Pop Songs From the 1970s That Aged Into Pure Art

Pop songs aren’t usually taken as art. Instead, they are seen as commercial properties; they are tailor-made for success with little to say otherwise. But, as with all generalizations, that’s not the whole truth. Many pop songs balance audience appeal with artistic integrity. The three 1970s pop songs below are both endlessly replayable and incredibly artistic. Time has proved both of those facts.

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“Killing Me Softly With His Song” — Roberta Flack

Roberta Flack’s “Killing Me Softly With His Song” has been recognized as one of the most enduring pop songs of the 1970s. Namely, by the famous cover from The Fugees, decades later. This universal song about the power of music was a hit in its day, and it’s a hit now. Its effects have not dulled at all.

But more than a hit, this song is deeply tender and mesmerizingly plaintive. You can see a heartsick Flack sitting in a dark room somewhere, watching a performance that can only be described as life-changing. In the years since its release, audiences have come to fully appreciate this song for what it is: a timeless work of art.

“Hopelessly Devoted To You” — Olivia Newton-John

Though this song is from a movie musical about a summer romance, “Hopelessly Devoted To You” stands on its own as a powerful song. Sure, this song has an outpouring of emotion that one could call cheesy. But Olivia Newton-John’s vocals are undeniably impressive. This song has aged out of its trite, youthful ease and into something much more affecting.

When we look back on this pop song, we can see the technical marvel it is. Not just any pop singer could pull off a belter like this one. It might’ve been a hit in the 70s, but in modernity, it’s a showcase of John’s skillful vocal mastery.

“How Deep Is Your Love” — The Bee Gees

The Bee Gees’ harmony on “How Deep Is Your Love” is among the best the decade had to offer. It’s easy to hear this song and see it as a top-selling hit and little more, but when you get down to it, this is a song that defined an entire era of music; that’s not something to be taken lightly.

Now that this song has a serious edge of nostalgia, it’s seen less as a syrupy sweet track and more as a legendary art piece. It’s funny how time can give a song weight, and this song is a great example of that.

(Photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns)