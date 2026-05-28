On This Day in 1979, Dolly Parton Released a Hit Album Featuring a Bluegrass Cover of a Beatles Classic

On this day (May 28) in 1979, Dolly Parton released Great Balls of Fire. The album later peaked at No. 4 on the Top Country Albums chart and reached the top 40 of the all-genre LPs survey. Its lead single, “You’re the Only One,” brought Parton her fifth consecutive No. 1. Interestingly, the album also features an early rock cover in the form of a bluegrass version of “Help” by the Beatles.

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After Parton broke away from Porter Wagoner in the mid-1970s, she entered one of the most successful periods of her career. “Jolene,” “I Will Always Love You,” “The Bargain Store,” and “Love Is Like a Butterfly” topped the country chart in quick succession. However, she wasn’t content with her domination of the country charts. Her 1977 album Here You Come Again saw her aiming for crossover success.

As the 1970s came to an end, Parton was still shooting for a crossover win with Great Balls of Fire. While not as successful as her two previous releases–Here You Come Again and Heartbreaker–on the pop chart, the LP landed within the top 40 of the Billboard 200.

Dolly Parton Can Cover Anything

Dolly Parton made waves in 2023 when she released Rockstar in response to her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The album saw her teaming up with the likes of Rob Halford (Judas Priest), Joan Jett, Steven Tyler (Aerosmith), Warren Haynes (Allman Brothers Band, Gov’t Mule), Sting, Paul McCartney, and many more.

Many fans were surprised to see Parton, a country music icon, cover classic rock tunes. However, those who had been paying attention knew that she was no stranger to borrowing from other genres.

Her bluegrass-tinged version of the Beatles’ “Help” is an early example of this. She also covered “Stairway to Heaven” and Blackfoot’s “Train Train” in the past. Maybe the best example of her ability to adapt other genres to her sound is her rendition of the Collective Soul hit “Shine” on her 2001 bluegrass album Little Sparrow.

In short, Dolly Parton proved that she could record anything she wanted and make it her own with Great Balls of Fire. Proof to the contrary has yet to surface.

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