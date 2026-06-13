4 Forgotten Country Songs From 1988 That Still Sound Magical Today

Some country songs from 1988, including some notable hits, have been forgotten by modern-day listeners. When it comes to the following four songs, I think that’s particularly unfair. These tunes still sound so magical today. Let’s jog your memory, shall we?

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“Strangers Again” by Holly Dunn from ‘Cornerstone’

This country tune was a No. 7 hit on the Hot Country Songs chart, but you’ll rarely hear it get airplay on classic country radio stations nowadays. That’s a shame, because “Strangers Again” is a really lovely song, written by both Dunn and songwriter Chris Waters.

“If It Don’t Come Easy” by Tanya Tucker from ‘Love Me Like You Used To’

This Tanya Tucker jam was far from underrated or forgotten when it first dropped. “If It Don’t Come Easy” peaked at No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart in the US, after all. However, this song tends to get overlooked in favor of Tucker’s more well-known songs, such as “Delta Dawn” from 1972 and “Lizzie And The Rainman” from 1975. “If It Don’t Come Easy” surely deserves just as much love.

“Joe Knows How To Live” by Eddy Raven from ‘The Best Of Eddy Raven’

This lovely country tune was one of Cajun icon Eddy Raven’s last hits of his career. “Joe Knows How To Live” was a No. 1 hit on both the US and Canadian country charts and would be followed by a few more before the 1980s came to a close. It’s a surprisingly dramatic song, sung from the perspective of Joe’s coworker, who alludes to the fact that the free-spirited Joe took a vacation with a woman who wasn’t his wife.

“We Believe In Happy Endings” by Earl Thomas Conley and Emmylou Harris from ‘The Heart Of It All’

This entry on our list of forgotten country hits from 1988 is easily one of the finest duets of its time. I’m very surprised that I don’t hear it in the wild much nowadays. Originally a Johnny Rodriguez song from 1978, Harris and Conley took the tune and turned it into a stunning duet in 1988. It made it to No. 1 on the Canadian and US country charts. It even scored a Grammy Award nomination for Best Country Collaboration with Vocals. “We Believe In Happy Endings” remains Harris’ last No. 1 country hit.

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