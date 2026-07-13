Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Classic Rock Jams From 1973

If you’re a baby boomer, you got to enjoy some of the greatest music of the 20th century, including classic rock jams from 1973, in particular. Let’s take a look at just a few rock songs from that very year that every baby boomer alive likely still knows by heart after all these years.

“Wildflower” by Skylark from ‘Skylark’

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Skylark dropped this soft rock tune with a soulful edge in 1973. And even if you’re not a baby boomer, you’ve probably heard it. “Wildflower” has been sampled by countless hip-hop artists in the years since it debuted. But back in 1973, it was quite a hit on its own, peaking at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

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“We’re An American Band” by Grand Funk Railroad from ‘We’re An American Band’

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There are few choruses more memorable in hard rock history than the chorus of “We’re An American Band” by Grand Funk Railroad. This memorable piece of work was a No. 1 smash hit on the Hot 100. It also did quite well in Canada, too. The glam metal band Poison would later cover this song in 2006.

“My Love” by Paul McCartney and Wings from ‘Red Rose Speedway’

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Paul McCartney and Wings’ “My Life” was a pretty big hit in 1973. I bet plenty of baby boomers still remember this little gem quite well. The soft rock lounge tune “My Love” did very well on the charts, peaking at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and No. 9 on the UK Singles chart. Yet, for some reason, critics kind of tore this one to shreds. McCartney really never could catch a break, even though he proved time and time again that he was ahead of the musical curve.

“Loves Me Like A Rock” by Paul Simon from ‘There Goes Rhymin’ Simon’

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Paul Simon makes it to our list of classic rock songs from 1973 that baby boomer listeners still remember with “Loves Me Like A Rock”. This pop-rock tune with a touch of gospel came from Simon’s third album, There Goes Rhymin’ Simon. And it remains a favorite among diehard fans of his. Simon was always at his best when he got a bit spiritual musically. This No. 2 Hot 100 hit is just one chunk of proof.

(Photo by Jack Kay/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)