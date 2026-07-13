3 One-Hit Wonders From the Early 1990s You Can Actually Work Out To

The 1990s knew how to get down. The decade was funky and full of eclectic music that understood how to get your body moving and grooving. And that style comes in real handy when you feel like you need to get a good sweat in. Here below, we wanted to highlight three songs from back in the decade that believed energy was the reason for being. These are three songs that could enliven. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the early 1990s you can actually work out to.

“Unbelievable” by EMF from ‘Schubert Dip’ (1991)

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This song is excellent for a workout for two reasons. One, every chance it gets, the track tells you just how unbelievable you are. Over and over, you hear just how much of a standout person others think you are. That can be quite inspiring when you’re on your third mile on the treadmill, sweating like a hog. And number two, there’s the beat. Not only is this offering complimentary, but it also has a beat you can move to. So, fire it up again! And let it guide you to the finish line.

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“I’m Too Sexy” by Right Said Fred from ‘Up’ (1992)

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Speaking of complimentary, that’s what this 1992 offering is all about. While Right Said Fred keep talking about how they are sexy, the message quickly gets into your own mind, too. As you’re pumping iron, curling dumbbells over and over, you start to sing to yourself how you’re sexy. Your confidence swells. You believe all this working out is paying off! And all of a sudden you realize just how helpful this tune and Right Said Fred have been.

“Jump” by Kris Kross from ‘Totally Krossed Out’ (1992)

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At its core, exercise is all about movement. It can be hard to find the motivation to get out of bed or get off the couch and head to the gym. But sometimes you don’t even need the gym. Sometimes if you just stand up and, well, jump around, then you’ll be doing yourself a favor. When that’s the case, throw on this track from 1992 and let Kris Kross and their brand of backwards fashion bring you to your feet. Let them inspire you to—yes—jump up and down!

Photo by Michel Linssen/Redferns