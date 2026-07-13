3 Post-Fleetwood Mac Songs From Stevie Nicks That Deserve More Love

In 1991, Stevie Nicks left Fleetwood Mac, the band in which she solidified her place as one of the most influential female rockers of the last several decades. Here are a few songs from projects the singer released after her time with Fleetwood Mac had commenced. They might not be “Rhiannon” or “Landslide”, but these underrated gems definitely deserve more love.

“Moonlight (A Vampire’s Dream)”

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Although “Moonlight” is a nod to the Twilight movies, Nicks started writing this one back in the 70s. She wrote it about her and Lindsey Buckingham’s relationship.

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“‘It’s strange, she runs from the ones she can’t keep up with’ is all about the love affair between Bella and Edward,” Nicks told SongFacts. “But ‘Some call her strange lady from the mountains/Others say she’s not really real,’ that’s written in 1976. The same with the third verse: ‘He loves her, but he loves his life alone as well’ … People would think that was written about Edward, but it was written about Lindsey…”

This song, released in 2011, showcases Nicks’ lyrics and voice beautifully, especially when paired with the piano motif.

“Edge Of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix)” with Miley Cyrus

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When Miley Cyrus went full rocker in 2020 with Plastic Hearts, she collaborated with Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Billy Idol, and Dua Lipa. And, of course, Stevie Nicks. This song samples Nicks’ song “Edge Of Seventeen” from her debut solo album Bella Donna. Nicks also sings on the Cyrus track.

“I actually had [‘Midnight Sky’] blessed by Stevie Nicks, because there is a kind of nod to ‘Edge of Seventeen’ in this song,” Cyrus told L’Officiel. “So I actually reached out to her directly about — ‘This song, it has your spirit, your magic’. I actually wrote this whole kind of message about, ‘You know, the kind of artist I want to be is the kind of artist that you’ve been for me. I just hope that I can be that for other people.’ And when I’ve felt lonely, Stevie Nicks has been there for me, whether she’s known it or not.”

“The Dealer”

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This song was released as the lead single for Stevie Nicks’ 2014 album 24 Karat Gold – Songs From the Vault. “The Dealer” sings about being responsible for the way your life plays out and acknowledging the cards you’ve dealt yourself. In the first verse, Nicks sings reflectively:

It was my fault, my move, my game

If I’d known a little more, I’d a run away

It was dark out and I held the cards

I was the dealer and it wasn’t hard.

Photo by: Noam Galai/Getty Images for The Michael J. Fox Foundation