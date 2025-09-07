4 Forgotten Songs From 1969 That Still Rock Our World Today

The last year of the 60s produced some very memorable music. We all know the major hits, like “Come Together” by The Beatles or “Space Oddity” by David Bowie, but what about the fantastic songs from 1969 that have been more or less forgotten today? Let’s jog your memory and dive into a few great songs from 1969 that are still so good decades later.

“Many Rivers To Cross” by Jimmy Cliff

There’s a reason why the 1969 reggae hit “Many Rivers To Cross” by Jimmy Cliff has been covered by everyone from UB40 to Cher. It’s an incredible piece of reggae history, and one of Jimmy Cliff’s finest written and recorded works.

Cliff was only 25 when he wrote the tune about his experience moving to the UK from Jamaica to make it big as a musician, where he struggled to break through. Ironically enough, this wasn’t the song that helped him break through. That song would be the follow-up “Wonderful World, Beautiful People”, Cliff’s first Billboard Hot 100 hit. I think that “Many Rivers To Cross” is sorely underrated.

“Peaches En Regalia” by Frank Zappa

I doubt that any of Frank Zappa’s biggest hits could truly be considered “forgotten,” but some of his deeper cuts don’t get the love they deserve nowadays. One such deep cut is the 1969 instrumental, “Peaches En Regalia”.

It’s a jazz fusion, prog-rock delight from start to finish, and I honestly wish it were longer. “Peaches En Regalia” was featured on the album Hot Rats and became a staple for many of Zappa’s live performances. If you ever went to a Zappa show, you know that he often opened with this gem.

“And When I Die” by Blood, Sweat & Tears

How about a little bit of jazz rock? “And When I Die” by Blood, Sweat & Tears came out in September 1967, but that wasn’t the first time this particular song made it to a recording. The folk act Peter, Paul And Mary actually recorded the song first in 1966, followed by a version by Nyro in 1967. Blood, Sweat & Tears recorded the most well-known version of the song and released it in 1969, and it catapulted to No. 2 on the Hot 100 chart.

“Going In Circles” by The Friends Of Distinction

Remember this R&B and soul tune? “Going In Circles” by The Friends Of Distinction makes it to our list of forgotten songs from 1969, simply because I’ve never heard it on the radio in recent years. I came across this track in a record store of all places and was blown away. Though, audiences in 1969 definitely heard this tune. “Going In Circles” made it all the way to No. 15 on the Hot 100 that year. Big acts like Luther Vandross and Isaac Hayes have since covered it.

Photo by Ron Case/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images