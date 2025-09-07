Country Star Reportedly Shelling Out Millions of His Own Money for Las Vegas Sphere Residency

This spring, Kenny Chesney became the first-ever country act to headline a residency at Sphere in Las Vegas. Determined to follow in his footsteps, the Zac Brown Band will play six shows in December and January at the venue. The band’s eponymous lead singer has called the gig “a dream come true,” and he recently revealed just how far he’s willing to go to make that dream a reality.

Zac Brown Wants to Emulate These Legendary Bands

The Zac Brown Band is set to kick off their Love & Fear residency on Dec. 5. The residency takes its from the title of the Atlanta country outfit’s eighth studio album, released the same day.

It’s a lofty endeavor, but the band’s frontman is determined to see it through. So determined, in fact, that he is reportedly racking up anywhere from $6 to 8 million in debt to make it happen, according to a Sept. 5 report from News Nation Now.

“Zac is fronting between $6 million – $8 million to perform there — the Sphere doesn’t chip in a lot except for certain bands, but this is ridiculous,” a source apparently told the outlet.

According to the source, Brown expects to recoup the money and make anywhere from $1-2 million due to demand. The band has already added two extra shows on Jan. 9 and 10.

While Zac Brown hasn’t publicly confirmed a dollar amount, the “Toes” crooner, 47, told US Weekly in July that he is “going into debt to make it happen.”

“It’s a big moment in time and it’s like, for us, I want to be among the names of the Grateful Dead and the Rolling Stones and the bands that take that lifelong career impact fan journey to be able to do that,” Brown said. “This is our statement to try to step into that.”

He Hopes to Inspire “Wonder”

When fans step into the Sphere for the Zac Brown Band’s Love & Fear residency, the three-time Grammy Award winner hopes to strike awe into their hearts.

“I hope they feel wonder,” he said. “Unpredictability is something we use in our live shows a lot. I love pulling out covers that no one would ever expect us to play, that’s super fun. This is the same thing visually, sonically — everything we’re doing.”

Featured image by Debra L Rothenberg/Getty Images