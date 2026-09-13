4 George Jones Lyrics That Still Stop Us in Our Tracks

George Jones himself was a songwriter. However, the country music titan was known for that voice of his that could make any lyric sound absolutely devastating. Here are some lyrics from his hit songs that will move you to the core.

“He Stopped Loving Her Today”

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He stopped loving her today

They placed a wreath upon his door

And soon they’ll carry him away

He stopped loving her today.

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Written by Bobby Braddock and Curly Putman, this song was released by Jones in 1980. It tells the story of a man who dies from, quite possibly, a broken heart. “He Stopped Loving Her Today” not only revived Jones’ career but is still one of his most impactful songs today. Say what you want about Jones, but he sure knows how to twist the knife with those sad lyrics.

“The Grand Tour”

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“As you leave you’ll see the nursery / Oh, she left me without mercy.”

After years of struggling to get a solo No. 1 on the country music charts, Jones finally made it happen with “The Grand Tour”. On this song, his producer, Billy Sherrill, finally perfected molding Jones’ voice to his own production style.

“If Drinkin’ Don’t Kill Me (Her Memory Will)”

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“With the blood from my body, I could start my own still / But if drinking don’t kill me, her memory will.”

Written by Harlan Sanders and Rick Beresford, “If Drinkin’ Don’t Kill Me (Her Memory Will)” was recorded by Jones in 1980. At the beginning of the decade, Jones himself was struggling with many of the themes mentioned throughout his catalog: substance abuse and the end of a marriage. This song, in particular, perfectly captures why drinking is often an anecdote for heartbreak. It’s better than dealing with the pain of being left.

“Still Doin’ Time”

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“My poor heart is breaking, but there’s no escaping / Each morning I wake up and I find /

Still doin’ time.”

“Still Doin’ Time”, which sings about being a prisoner of addiction, gave Jones his eighth solo No. 1. This one spent 10 weeks on the chart, which just proves that even when singing about the most gut-wrenching of subjects, Jones was still able to hold fans’ attention.

Photo by: David Redfern/Redferns