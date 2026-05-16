4 Inspired 80s Hit Covers of Songs That Elvis Presley Made Famous Years Earlier

The King simply never goes out of style. How else can you explain the fact that several artists from the 1980s, a forward-looking musical decade, dipped back in the past to score hit singles with songs Elvis Presley first made famous?

Videos by American Songwriter

In some cases, these were radical departures from Elvis’ originals. But they nonetheless proved that Presley’s legacy still had a hold on the scene.

“Always On My Mind” by Willie Nelson

When Elvis Presley released this song in 1972, he was in the middle of a separation from his wife, Priscilla. Written by Johnny Christopher, Wayne Carson, and Mark James, “Always On My Mind” taps into the regretful feeling one can have after they’ve misplaced priorities and shortchanged their significant other. Presley sang it as if on bended knee, pleading for forgiveness. Willie Nelson, however, took a different approach on his cover, which was a giant crossover success in 1982. Nelson, with his one-of-a-kind vocal phrasing, makes it seem as if there’s little chance for reconciliation. But he must apologize anyway, if only to make peace within his own soul.

“Always On My Mind” by Pet Shop Boys

You never can tell when a song is going to catch fire, even if it’s a song that’s been done several times before. If you can find a new way inside of it that folks haven’t heard before, there’s always a chance. The Pet Shop Boys did a take on “Always On My Mind” for a British television special devoted to Elvis’ work on the tenth anniversary of his death. They received such a positive response for what they did with the song that Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe decided to hit the studio. What a far cry their take is from both Presley’s and Willie Nelson’s. The thrilling reimagining still captures the song’s feelings of regret while suggesting a hopeful outcome is possible.

“Suspicious Minds” by Fine Young Cannibals

If you’re going to tackle an Elvis Presley song, it helps to have a vocalist who can deliver something that won’t make you miss what The King did with it originally. Fine Young Cannibals boasted just such an iconic singer in Roland Gift. “Suspicious Minds”, written by Mark James, helped restore Presley’s artistic reputation when he released it in 1969. As for FYC, they hadn’t yet made their big splash in America with “She Drives Me Crazy” when their version of the song arrived in 1986. Nonetheless, they manage to pay grateful tribute to the original while also venturing into new territory thanks to Gift’s bold vocals.

“Don’t Be Cruel” by Cheap Trick

“Don’t Be Cruel” looms pretty large among the early songs that helped create the legend of Elvis Presley. Written by Otis Blackwell, the song proved that Presley could be mesmerizing on a track without having to overemote. More than three decades after the King recorded his version, Cheap Trick did their take. At the time, the band’s record label had insisted they work with outside writers to revive their commercial fortunes. It worked when the power ballad “The Flame” soared to the top of the charts. Cheap Trick’s irreverent take on “Don’t Be Cruel” made for a recognizable choice as the second single from the LP Lap Of Luxury. And it landed the band a Top 5 single.

Photo by Liaison