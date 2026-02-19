4 Lyrics Every Songwriter Wishes They’d Written First

Different songwriters emphasize different parts of songs. While some think the beat is the most important, others really hone in on their lyrics. When a listener is gifted truly stunning poetry, they pay attention. To be able to tell a story or share an emotion in rhyming lines is a true talent that not just anyone possesses. The four artists below certainly did. These artists and a few of their iconic songs feature lyrics every songwriter wishes they had written first.

“Beautiful Boy” by John Lennon

Life is what happens to you / While you’re busy making other plans

John Lennon’s “Beautiful Boy” is a stunning tribute to his and Yoko Ono’s son, Sean. This simple ballad holds a wealth of emotion that few songwriters could imbue. There are many memorable one-liners in this song, but the line above is the kicker. Though this song is about someone in particular, the famous lyric above makes this a universal message. Seldom has someone said so much with so few words.

“Hotel California” by The Eagles

You can check out anytime you like / but you can never leave

The lyric above is one of the best one-liners in rock history. Out of context, it’s not much, but in the context of “Hotel California,” it suddenly becomes a generation-defining phrase. This lyric kicks off the guitar solo section of this rock anthem, perfectly punctuating the end of this mysterious tale.

“Me And Bobby McGee” by Kris Kristofferson

Freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose

Kris Kristofferson was considered a songwriter’s songwriter. Though he wasn’t the most well-known country artist, his impact is felt throughout the genre and beyond. His version of “Me And Bobby McGee” is sparser than Janis Joplin’s more famous rendition. It puts an emphasis on Kristofferson’s lyrics, including the line above. It takes a rare songwriter to be able to write a hard truth and deliver it in such a candid way.

“The End” by The Beatles

And in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make

The Beatles’ “The End” is more about instrumentation than lyrics, but the words the band chose to sing have a major impact. The line above helps to close out this track. This lyric does a lot of heavy lifting. Not only is it indicative of the era in which it was written, but it’s also an apt send-off for a band that made a name in the 60s peace-and-love culture.

(Photo by Art Zelin/Getty Images)