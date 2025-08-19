4 Must-Know Oasis Deep Cuts That Prove the Band Wasn’t Finished After Britpop Faded

Oasis has released a Spotify playlist featuring the official Live ’25 setlist. As you’d expect, the set primarily features songs from the first three albums and accompanying B-sides. But Oasis released four more studio albums after Be Here Now. And though the late-period LPs rightly exist under the giant shadow of the band’s peak years, they do contain hidden gems you might have missed.

“Falling Down”

Dig Out Your Soul was the final Oasis album before the brothers split up in 2009. The band leaned into its psychedelic roots, and producer Dave Sardy guided the Gallaghers through a groove-oriented and dense record. Noel sings “Falling Down”, and it echoes his work with The Chemical Brothers on “Setting Sun”. Oasis diehards won’t consider this a deep cut, as “Falling Down” reached No. 10 in the U.K. But for those who think it all ended in the 90s, this is a must-know song.

“Mucky Fingers”

One of my favorite things about Noel’s writing is how he has no interest in hiding his tracks. “Mucky Fingers” sounds like The Velvet Underground if Lou Reed had invited Bob Dylan into the studio to jam on “I’m Waiting For The Man”. Zak Starkey makes his recording debut with Oasis on Don’t Believe The Truth, replacing drummer Alan White. And that’s Gem Archer you hear blowing a harp through all the distorted madness.

“Gas Panic!”

An absolute banger. Paul Stacey lays down a slinking and distorted bass line as Liam Gallagher sings about the panic attacks keeping his brother up at night. Noel said the lyrics describe “the jitters and fears you get coming off cocaine.” Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants feels like a dark journal entry written after the party’s over. Britpop had ended, guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs and bassist Paul “Guigsy” McGuigan quit, and Oasis soldiered on.

“Little James”

Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants features Liam’s songwriting debut on an Oasis record, and I’m still a little surprised it wasn’t released as a single. The beauty of Oasis anthems is how the tender lullabies are sung in a punk rock voice. But on previous albums, all the songs were written by Noel. But Liam shows some vulnerability on this track. He had married Patsy Kensit in 1997, and wrote “Little James” for her son. It ends with a kind of “Hey Jude” sing-along, though Liam said he wasn’t thinking of McCartney’s tune. “I’m not that much of a w*nker to think like that,” he said.

Photo by James McCauley/Shutterstock