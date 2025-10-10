4 Nostalgic Songs That Are Still Tucked Away in 80s Kids’ Subconscious

Were you a kiddo in the 80s? Or maybe a young adult? If so, there are a few popular songs from that era that you couldn’t forget, even if you wanted to. Let’s take a look at just a few super nostalgic songs that any 80s kid would remember in a heartbeat!

Videos by American Songwriter

“Temporary Secretary” by Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney had quite a time in the 1980s. And while not everyone was ready for the experimental goodness Macca cooked up on McCartney II, younger listeners today are finally jumping on the “Temporary Secretary” bandwagon. I adore this song. It’s incredibly weird, delightfully creative, and somehow as catchy as anything else (or anything a bit more on the normal side) that McCartney created as a soloist.

“He Stopped Loving Her Today” by George Jones

If you grew up listening to country radio, this gem of a heartbreaker is probably still burned into your brain. This 1980 tune follows the story of a man who loved a woman for his entire life, despite her leaving him. The day he finally stopped loving her is the day he died. It’s a huge bummer, but also one of the most beautiful country songs ever written.

“Another Day In Paradise” by Phil Collins

Released at the tail end of the 1980s, this gem from former Genesis drummer Phil Collins is one of his most well-known signature songs today. And if you were a kid in the 80s, this might just be one of the most nostalgic soft rock tunes to come out of the decade. Fans at the time certainly thought so. Not only was the song Collins’ last No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart, but it was the last No. 1 single of the whole 1980s.

“Jump” by Van Halen

I couldn’t leave Van Halen off of this list, could I? “Jump” from 1984 might be one of the most nostalgic and memorable synth rock songs of the 80s. This standout hit made it to No. 1 on the Hot 100 in 1984, and it’s still considered by many to be one of the greatest rock songs of all time. This one might have inspired you to pick up an electric guitar as a kid!

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns