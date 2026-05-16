4 of the Most Mystical Songs That Stevie Nicks Ever Recorded

Fleetwood Mac legend Stevie Nicks has always been the rock angel of our dreams. From her iconic on-stage twirls to her silk shawls, Nicks always finds a way to sprinkle a little bit of magic into every performance and song she does. Here are a few of the most mystical tracks from the “Landslide” singer.

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“If Anyone Falls”

Appearing on her 1983 album The Wild Heart, “If Anyone Falls” is definitely a transcendental type of song, in which Nicks sings about falling in love “somewhere in the twilight dreamtime.”

Apparently, this song was inspired by guitarist Waddy Wachtel.

“There was a time when I was falling out of one love into another,” Nicks explained of the song in the liner notes to her TimeSpace album. When nothing else seemed to matter except this person. I adored him…”

“Crystal”

Some Nicks fans might know this song from its appearance on the Practical Magic (1998) soundtrack. Others might remember the true origins of “Crystal”, which can actually be traced back to the release of Buckingham Nicks in 1973.

Apparently, Nick wrote this one about Lindsey Buckingham “when things were good” in their relationship, or so she told David Fricke.

“Bella Donna”

Since it also served as the title track for Nicks’ debut solo album, it’s clear that “Bella Donna” has a special place in the singer’s heart. In 1981, Nicks explained to Rolling Stone what “Bella Donna” means to her.

“‘Bella Donna’ is a term of endearment I use, and the title is about making a lot of decisions in my life, making a change based on the turmoil in my soul,” Nicks explained. “You get to a certain age where you want to slow down, be quieter. The title song was basically a warning to myself and a question to others.”

“Sorcerer”

Although this one was also written during the Buckingham Nicks era, “Sorcerer” actually wasn’t recorded until 2001. Nicks later admitted that the song kind of foreshadowed her future, in a way.

“I always think some of my songs are premonitions, and [‘Sorcerer’] is one of them. It saw the future,” she explains in Gold Dust Woman. “The lady from the mountains was the lady from San Francisco who moves to Los Angeles to follow her dream–which was to become a rock star–and a rock star she became.”

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