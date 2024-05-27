4 of the Oldest Rock Stars Still Touring Today

Everyone has an “expiration date” when it comes to their work. It’s human nature; eventually, we can’t keep working forever and need to retire to enjoy our twilight years. However, there are some rock musicians out there who don’t seem very interested in retiring anytime soon. And some of them are still touring and making music well into their 80s. Let’s take a look at some of the oldest rock stars still touring today!

1. Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney hasn’t teased a tour in 2024, but he did tour extensively in 2023 for the Got Back Tour. And he still puts on one hell of a show. The former Beatle was 81 in 2023, and he likely will continue to tour for a while before opting for retirement.

2. Ringo Starr

Ringo Starr is another famous Beatle who is still touring today. Starr was the drummer of The Beatles and continued his very extensive solo career in the decades since The Beatles ended. At the age of 83, he announced a tour in 2024 with his All Starr Band, as well as a new album in the country music genre.

3. Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan has been touring for decades, and he’s one of the oldest touring rock stars active today. And despite the fact that the “Like A Rolling Stone” hitmaker turned 83 in 2024, he doesn’t look like he’s ready to retire anytime soon.

Throughout his decades-long career, Dylan has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, received a Nobel Prize, and given even more accolades for his work in folk/rock music. In 2024, he toured with Willie Nelson and a number of other artists for the Outlaw Music Festival Tour.

4. The Rolling Stones

Rock legends The Rolling Stones kicked off their Hackney Diamonds Tour in 2024, and it’s likely going to be their final tour. But who knows? They might just keep on rollin’ for years to come.

Frontman Mick Jagger turned 80 in 2023 and still has red-hot energy on stage. Just as well, Stones guitarist Keith Richards turned 80 in 2023 and is still as good as ever at what he does.

Photo by Kevin Mazur

