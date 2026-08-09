4 Rock Songs That Define the Classic Sound of the Mid-1990s

The mid-1990s were a very specific time in music. The grunge craze was winding down, and new styles were popping up, from jam bands to electronic tracks. And that transition is just what we wanted to highlight below.

We wanted to dive into that specific slice of mainstream music from back in the day that changed how we defined popular culture. Indeed, these are four rock songs that define the classic sound of the mid-1990s.

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“Heart-Shaped Box” by Nirvana from ‘In Utero’ (1993)

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The grunge group Nirvana released its final studio album in 1993. That record, In Utero, showcased a songwriter at his breaking point. The Kurt Cobain-led outfit was atop mainstream culture. They’d conquered it all. But Cobain and co. seemingly couldn’t hold on. The pressures broke the band and its vocalist. But before tragedy struck in 1994, In Utero hit shelves in 1993 and wowed fans, thanks to tunes like “Heart-Shaped Box”.

“Fell On Black Days” by Soundgarden from ‘Superunknown’ (1994)

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Another grunge group that had risen to fame and fortune in the 1990s was Soundgarden. Fronted by the banshee singer Chris Cornell, Soundgarden released signature songs in the mid-1990s like “Black Hole Sun” and “Fell On Black Days”. Cornell was that brooding poet who sat alone in the corner but who couldn’t help but attract attention.

“Hand In My Pocket” by Alanis Morissette from ‘Jagged Little Pill’ (1995)

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When grunge music started to fade away, new stars started to come into the musical fold. Enter: Alanis Morissette. The Canadian-born songwriter and performer rose up first as a child actor. But later in life, she became a snarling rock star thanks, in part, to her breakout LP, Jagged Little Pill. That album offered hit after hit. Fans are still talking about its impact to this day.

“Crash Into Me” by Dave Matthews Band from ‘Crash’ (1996)

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While Alanis was rocking the scene in the mid-1990s, it was the acoustic guitar-playing Dave Matthews who was bringing music fans to new sonic places in the middle of the decade. Matthews may be the most influential guitar player of the decade thanks to his acoustic six-string and unique compositions. For evidence, just throw on his classic track, “Crash Into Me”. The love song can’t help but move you.

Photo by Martin Philbey/Redferns