4 Massive 80s Hits That Haven’t Lost Their Luster (Even Though We’ve Heard Them a Gajillion Times)

Pop music hits dominated the cultural discussion in the 80s at an unprecedented level. Songs weren’t just hits. They were ubiquitous staples of the radio and also, thanks to the rise of video, major factors on television.

As such, some of the most monumental hits of the 80s inundated our lives, and many of them haven’t really gone anywhere. In the case of these four mammoth tracks, that’s fine by us.

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“When Doves Cry” by Prince

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It always helps a song’s staying power if it’s a little bit idiosyncratic. That allows the listener to ponder and marvel about it many years after its creation. And Prince always had idiosyncrasies to spare. You can tell from listening to the intensity of his vocals that “When Doves Cry” held extremely personal meaning for him. Because of that, you could easily imagine the song working in acoustic, singer-songwriter mode because of that. Instead, Prince dressed it up in a recording that somehow still sounds futuristic today, so you can imagine what it sounded like back then. The daring move to keep bass out of the sonic picture stands as just one of the bold decisions that makes this song endlessly listenable.

“Come On Eileen” by Dexys Midnight Runners

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Drop the needle on “Come On Eileen” in the middle of a room of unsuspecting people and then sit back and watch the reaction. We’re guessing that even if the gathering was somewhat glum beforehand, a party-like atmosphere will ensue. Such is the power of the song, perhaps the greatest one-hit wonder track of all time. You almost feel for Dexys Midnight Runners, whose career extended far beyond this single song and yet still was somewhat eclipsed by its shadow. And how could they not be? “Come On Eileen”, from the surprising instrumentation through the endless hooks to the singalong nature of it all, simply can’t be denied even when it’s endlessly played and replayed.

“The Boys Of Summer” by Don Henley

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Perhaps the key to this song’s staying power is that it came from two unique songwriting perspectives. Mike Campbell, the guitarist for The Heartbreakers, thought he was writing the music for Tom Petty, as he had done with several other of the band’s hits. But Petty couldn’t quite get on board with the synth-heavy track. Campbell began shopping it around and found an eager taker. Who knows if Henley would have come up with the piercing lyrics that he summoned if he hadn’t been inspired by Campbell’s composition? “The Boys Of Summer” managed to be endlessly propulsive in a musical sense. But the lyrics find a narrator trapped in an idyllic past he can’t recapture. It’s the perfect formula for a song to never go out of style.

“Everybody Wants To Rule The World” by Tears For Fears

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When the British New Romantics took over the music world in the early 80s, most of the music steered clear of any kind of earnestness. The songs were often arch, sometimes ironic, but generally gave off vibes that were fun and sexy. Tears For Fears came along in the second wave. They took the musical ambition that their peers had utilized and combined it with more of a dour, downcast outlook. It made for a penetrating approach that hit its pinnacle on “Everybody Wants To Rule The World”. Curt Smith’s lead vocal drips with melancholy about missed opportunities and misplaced priorities. But the music never stops surging, making this a downer that still provides thrilling catharsis.

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