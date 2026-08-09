4 Forgotten Pop Hits From 1989 That Still Sound Fresh Today

At the tail end of the 1980s in 1989, pop hits across quite a few genres were all over the top of the charts. Sadly, over the years, many of those iconic pop hits from 1989 have been forgotten by modern-day listeners. Let’s change that, shall we? These four tunes deserve just as much love today as they did when they first dropped in 1989.

“I Drove All Night” by Cyndi Lauper from ‘A Night To Remember’

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This dramatic synth-driven jam from 80s queen Cyndi Lauper still hits so good today. Sadly, though, I can’t remember the last time I heard it on the radio.

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“I Drove All Night” was originally intended for Roy Orbison to record, but his version wasn’t released until the early 1990s. Cyndi Lauper’s version is technically the first to hit the airwaves, and it was a Top 10 hit across the globe.

“When I See You Smile” by Bad English from ‘Bad English’

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This pop-rock jam from Bad English had the squeaky-clean production and big sound of a pop hit for the era, and it definitely deserved the love it got from mainstream audiences. “When I See You Smile” by Bad English peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and also topped the pop charts in Canada.

“Heaven” by Warrant from ‘Dirty Rotten Filthy Stinking Rich’

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This jam from Warrant might be glam metal, but it was a definite pop hit on the mainstream charts. But for some reason, even on classic rock radio, I never really heard “Heaven” anymore. That should change, because this song still slaps. “Heaven” by Warrant was a radio smash hit, peaking at No. 2 on the Hot 100 in 1989.

“Sowing The Seeds Of Love” by Tears For Fears from ‘The Seeds Of Love’

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Most people think of “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” when they think of Tears For Fears. However, the band had plenty of other very memorable songs. It’s a shame that “Sowing The Seeds Of Love” makes it to our list of forgotten pop hits from 1989, as it’s really an excellent psych-pop-influenced jam with almost modern-sounding production. This baroque-pop-leaning tune peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100 and No. 5 on the UK Singles chart.

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