3 Rock Songs From 1976 That Still Sound Like Classics Today

Who doesn’t love rock songs from the 1970s? So many songs that came out in the 1970s are still being sung decades later, including these three rock songs. All out in 1976, they are so timeless that they still sound like classics today.

“Last Child” by Aerosmith

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On Rocks, Aerosmith’s fourth studio album, is “Last Child”. The song, written by band members Steven Tyler and Brad Whitford, became a Top 25 hit, their only successful single from the record.

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“Last Child” ends with, “I was the last child / I’m just a punk in the street / I was the last child / I’m just a punk in the street.”

Although it did not do as well on the charts as some of their other songs, “Last Child” remains a fan favorite. It is also still part of Aerosmith’s live shows.

“Crazy On You” by Heart

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“Crazy On You” is Heart’s third single and their second hit at radio. On their freshman Dreamboat Annie album, duo members (and sisters) Nancy Wilson and Ann Wilson are the two writers of “Crazy On You”.

The song says, “But I tell myself that I’m doing alright / There’s nothing left to do at night / But go crazy on you / Crazy on you / Let me go crazy, crazy on you.”

“It was relevant, but it was also sexy at the same time,” Nancy Wilson later explains. “So, it talks about the political world we’re from, then it says, ‘Oh, I can’t do all this! I might as well just go crazy on you. When all else fails, make love.’ And it was a great message. I think it walks the line between too political and nicely romantic. We knew that song was perfect.”

“Take The Money And Run” by The Steve Miller Band

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The Steve Miller Band includes “Take The Money And Run” on their Fly Like An Eagle record. The song was written solely by Miller.

“Take The Money And Run” is a story about two people, Billy Joe and Bobbie Sue, who embark on a road trip, with disastrous results. The song says in part, “They headed down to, ooh, old El Paso / That’s where they ran into a great big hassle / Billy Joe shot a man while robbing his castle / Bobbie Sue took the money and run.”

The first of three singles The Steve Miller Band released in 1976, “Take The Money And Run” became a multi-platinum hit. It remains one of their most popular songs, although not nearly as popular as their 1973 single, “The Joker”.

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