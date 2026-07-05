4 Rock Songs That Defined the Classic Sound of the Early 1970s

The early 1970s changed music. Artists of the day took what the 1960s had created and built on it, reshaping and reimagining what songs could sound like. And below, we wanted to highlight four tracks from the era that we often return to.

We wanted to dive into four tunes that showcase not only how entertaining music from the time period was, but that also show just how groundbreaking the era was. Indeed, these are four rock songs that define the classic sound of the early 1970s.

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“Me And Bobby McGee” by Janis Joplin from ‘Pearl’ (1971)

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Once you hear that joyous, raspy voice, you know who’s singing in about three seconds. In many ways, Janis Joplin was the voice of her era. Who didn’t want to be able to scrape the heavens as she could with her vocals? Who didn’t want to sum up an era with a phrase sung out into the ether like her? Sadly, Joplin passed away far too young at just 27 years old. But before she did, she gave us rock songs like this to remember forever.

“Stairway To Heaven” by Led Zeppelin from ‘Led Zeppelin IV’ (1971)

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If you were to do some research on classic rock music, chances are the first song you’d discover is “Stairway To Heaven” by Led Zeppelin. In many ways, it is the Platonic Ideal of a classic rock song. Big, swelling, it provides giant guitars and vocals. It was also produced by maybe the greatest classic rock band ever—Led Zeppelin. Indeed, this tune is the perfect storm of the genre.

“Have You Ever Seen The Rain” by Creedence Clearwater Revival from ‘Pendulum’ (1970)

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He may not jump to mind immediately, but when you think about the greatest rock singing voices of all time, John Fogerty has to be on the short list. In fact, he may just top it. The California-born swamp rock lead vocalist made you feel as if you were in the heart—or depths—of America after just a few notes. Whether he was singing about rain or going to war, Fogerty was unrivaled.

“Starman” by David Bowie from ‘The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars’ (1972)

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There have been a few notable classic rock singers who could make you feel like you were on top of the world. But there was only one artist who could take you further—into outer space. And that was David Bowie. For evidence of this, look no further than “Starman” from the artist’s iconic LP, The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars. It’s simply out of this world.

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