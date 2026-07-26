Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Classic Rock Jams From 1965

Without a doubt, baby boomer classic rock fans know each of these 1965 hit songs by heart. In fact, even if you weren’t alive in the 1960s, I bet you know these classic jams all too well. Let’s take a walk through music history and jam out to a few classic rock hits from 1965 that every baby boomer (and, honestly, everyone else) still remembers!

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” by The Rolling Stones

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A classic. There’s no other way to describe it. “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” by The Rolling Stones is one of the most defining songs of the mid-1960s, and it’s a hard rock hit that helped propel The Rolling Stones to massive international stardom. This killer rock tune was the band’s first No. 1 hit in the United States, and it also topped countless charts around the globe.

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“We Can Work It Out” by The Beatles

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The Beatles naturally make it to this list of baby boomer classic rock favorites from 1965. A couple of songs by the Fab Four could have made it, but I decided to go with “We Can Work It Out”. This standalone single remains one of the highest-selling singles of the 1960s, and it remains a Christmastime go-to for many a Beatles fan. “We Can Work It Out” peaked at No. 1 across the board in the US, UK, Ireland, Canada, and elsewhere.

“It’s My Life” by The Animals from ‘The Best Of The Animals’

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Many think of “The House Of The Rising Sun” when they think of the English band The Animals. However, the group also had quite a few other very memorable songs. One such song is “It’s My Life” from 1965, a rock classic that made it to No. 23 in the US and No. 7 in the UK. It’s since become something of a rock standard, too. Artists like Bruce Springsteen, The Police, and others have covered it.

“Heart Full Of Soul” by The Yardbirds

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This one’s a shoo-in for our list of baby boomer classic rock favorites from 1965. It’s also a fairly early example of what psychedelic rock would sound like in just a few years’ time. “Heart Full Of Soul” by The Yardbirds is a raga rock jam written by Graham Gouldman, and fans of the band and Jeff Beck alike helped propel it to the top of the charts. This Yardbirds tune peaked at No. 9 in the US and No. 2 in the UK.

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