4 Rock Songs From 1993 That I Can’t Stop Listening to Today

The rock songs of the 1990s will likely always be timeless. But in the early part of the decade, some of the best and most memorable rock songs were released, including these four. All out in 1993, they are so good that I can’t stop listening to them today.

“Bed Of Roses” by Bon Jovi

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On Bon Jovi’s Keep The Faith record is “Bed Of Roses”. A Top 5 hit for the band, “Bed Of Roses” was written by lead singer Jon Bon Jovi.

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“Bed Of Roses” says, “Tonight I won’t be alone / But you know that don’t mean I’m not lonely / I’ve got nothing to prove / For it’s you that I’d die to defend / I wanna lay you down in a bed of roses / For tonight I’ll sleep on a bed of nails / Oh, I wanna be just as close as the Holy Ghost is / And lay you down.”

“Cryin’” by Aerosmith

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“Cryin’” appears on Aerosmith’s Get A Grip album. Written by band members Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, along with Taylor Rhodes, “Cryin’” became a No. 1 hit for Aerosmith.

The song, about love lost, says, “I was cryin’ when I met you / Now I’m tryin’ to forget you / Your love is sweet misery / I was cryin’ just to get you / Now I’m dyin’ ’cause I let you / Do what you do to me, yeah.”

“Daughter” by Pearl Jam

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“Daughter” is Pearl Jam’s first No. 1 single. The song appears on their sophomore album, VS. It was written by the members of Pearl Jam.

The thought-provoking song says, “Alone, listless / Breakfast table in an otherwise empty room / Young girl, violence / Center of her own attention / The mother reads aloud, child tries to understand it / Tries to make her proud / The shades go down, it’s in her head / Painted room, can’t deny there’s something wrong / Don’t call me daughter, not fit to /The picture kept will remind me / Don’t call me daughter, not fit to / The picture kept will remind me / Don’t call me.”

“Fields Of Gold” by Sting

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Among Sting’s many, many hits is “Fields Of Gold”. The song, written solely by Sting, is on his Ten Summoner’s Tales project.

“Fields Of Gold” says, “You’ll remember me when the west wind moves / Upon the fields of barley / You’ll forget the sun in his jealous sky / As we walk in fields of gold / So she took her love for to gaze awhile / Upon the fields of barley / In his arms she fell as her hair came down / Among the fields of gold.”

Eva Cassidy and Michael Bolton are among the artists who also released a version of “Fields Of Gold”. Paul McCartney later said he wishes he had written this song.

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