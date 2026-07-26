3 Songs From the Year 2000 That Will Instantly Turn You Into a Fan of Pop

The turn of the millennium was a special time for pop music. Everywhere you looked, a boy band or pop star was releasing a new, sticky LP. If you wanted catchy love songs, the dawn of the 21st century was your moment. And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. We wanted to explore three tracks from that seminal year that have stayed with us ever since. Indeed, these are three songs from 2000 that will instantly turn you into a fan of pop.

“Shape Of My Heart” by Backstreet Boys from ‘Black & Blue’ (2000)

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In the late 1990s, Backstreet Boys were the first pop group to break. After the world had listened to grunge and gangsta rap, music fans wanted something new. Something a bit easier on the ears. Enter: Backstreet Boys and their brand of harmonious pop. And in 2000, the group’s mellow hit, “Shape Of My Heart”, was all the rage on radio, MTV, and wherever you got your favorite tunes.

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“Oops!… I Did It Again” by Britney Spears from ‘Oops!… I Did It Again’ (2000)

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Britney Spears was a magnet for your eyes and ears. Beginning at the end of the 1990s, the McComb, Mississippi-born pop star was a mainstay in mainstream culture. Whether she was singing songs about her loneliness killing her or how she made a faux pas that broke your heart, Spears knew just what to do to gain your attention. That’s why she remains a musical icon some 20-plus years since her debut. To see the artist at the peak of her powers, put on the 2000 track, “Oops!… I Did It Again”, and just bask in all that is Britney.

“Bye Bye Bye” by NSYNC from ‘No Strings Attached’ (2000)

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In the year 2000, no one was more charming than Justin Timberlake. And the song-and-dance man parlayed that charm into great success with his boy band, NSYNC. Before he was known as a solo sensation, Timberlake was one of the NSYNC quintet, and together the group released memorable songs that got a whole generation grooving. The group’s best tune is likely “Bye Bye Bye”. The energetic breakup track is one for the ages.

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