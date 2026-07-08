4 Songs From 1993 That Are Better Than Anything on Country Radio Today

There’s a chance that you’ve heard someone say that no one is making good country music anymore. Fans who are tapped into the genre know that isn’t even remotely true. At the same time, the music being played on the radio isn’t the best representation of the current state of the format. While I firmly believe that there is great country music today, you could throw a dart at a list of songs from 1993 and hit a tune that would top anything on country radio at the moment.

That’s roughly how this list came together. I took that thesis and ran with it. First, I pulled a list of all of the No. 1 singles on the Hot Country Songs chart from 1993. Then, I chose four tunes at random. As you’ll see, the hypothesis stands up.

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[RELATED: 4 Underrated Songs That Made Me Fall in Love With 90s Country All Over Again]

“Straight Tequila Night” by John Anderson

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John Anderson released this absolute classic at the end of 1991. It topped the Hot Country Songs chart in March 1993. While it left the top of the chart after a week, the song has stuck with listeners for decades.

What’s not to love here? “Straight Tequila Night” delivers a tight neotraditional arrangement with plenty of well-placed fiddle and pedal steel. Then, there’s smooth-as-butter vocal delivery. Moreover, the lyrics deliver a fresh perspective on the well-worn subjects of drinking away heartaches and barroom courtship.

“No One Else on Earth” by Wynonna

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When Naomi Judd retired and the Judds disbanded, Wynonna embarked on her solo career. Her debut album produced three singles that topped the Hot Country Songs chart in 1993. “No One Else on Earth” spent four weeks at No. 1 and became her signature song.

“No One Else on Earth” is far from the most traditional-sounding song Wynonna has ever recorded. However, that doesn’t stop it from being a certified banger. Her voice and the guitar work on the track are top-notch, and it’s almost impossible to avoid singing along with the ultra-catchy chorus.

“I’m in a Hurry (And Don’t Know Why)” by Alabama

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Alabama released this ode to slowing down and smelling the roses in September 1992. More than a year later, in November 1993, it topped the Hot Country Songs chart for two weeks.

Alabama is one of the most successful groups in country music history for a reason. “I’m in a Hurry (And Don’t Know Why)” is a perfect example of why they’re legendary. Not only is it a great tune with some stellar vocal work, but it has stood the test of time. In fact, I’d argue that the song’s message is more relevant today than it was more than three decades ago.

“Some Girls Do” by Sawyer Brown

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Sawyer Brown released “Some Girls Do” in March 1992. More than a year later, in May 1993, it reached the top of the Hot Country Songs chart, where it stayed for a week.

Sawyer Brown’s sound is somewhere between Southern rock and the neotraditional country of the ’90s. Pedal steel and searing blues-based guitar riffs lay the perfect backdrop for Mark Miller’s vocals. This song about finding someone who likes you for you has more than enough attitude and confidence to go around.

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